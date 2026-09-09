‘Welfare state can’t be apathetic’: Orissa HC on employee’s regularisation

The Orissa high court has set aside a government order rejecting a contractual college employee’s regularisation, saying a welfare state grounded in constitutional values cannot adopt an “apathetic and callous” stand to deny the basic rights of temporary employees who have served for years.
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Santosh Kumar Patra, who joined Cuttack’s Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College as a laboratory attendant in 2000, moved the court after he remained a contractual employee on daily wages despite his long service. In August 2019, the Odisha higher education department rejected Patra’s representation for regularisation, arguing that his initial engagement in 2000 was “irregular” because it was not made against a sanctioned contractual post with the concurrence of the finance department.
The court said no semblance of rights is available to the petitioner despite continued employment. “The rise of the gig economy has led to an increase in precarious employment arrangements, often characterised by a lack of benefits, job security, and fair treatment,” said Justice Murahari Sri Raman in his judgement delivered on Monday.
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Justice Raman said when public sector entities engage in the misuse of temporary contracts, it mirrors the detrimental trends observed in the gig economy and also sets a concerning precedent that can erode public trust in governmental operations. “Such stand by the state is opposed to constitutional values as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to life and dignity.”
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Justice Raman said when public sector entities engage in the misuse of temporary contracts, it mirrors the detrimental trends observed in the gig economy and also sets a concerning precedent that can erode public trust in governmental operations. “Such stand by the state is opposed to constitutional values as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to life and dignity.”
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The government argued Patra’s recruitment did not follow the local employment exchange procedures and bypassed the reservation policies mandated under the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies Act, 1975.
The court dismissed technical objections and described the state’s arguments as “unfair, illogical, and arbitrary”. Justice Raman observed that the college and state authorities had voluntarily “extracted” Patra’s labour for over the years without any complaint regarding his performance or conduct.
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He cited the case of Anama Charan Nayak, a night watchman at the same college paid from the same self-financing fund, whose services were regularised in 2016 under judicial directions. The court said that denying Patra similar treatment constituted unconstitutional discrimination, violating the principles of equality enshrined in Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.
“The state cannot escape its constitutional duties by citing procedural omissions that occurred at the time of initial engagement decades ago. The employer is responsible for complying with recruitment and reservation policies at the time of hiring, and it cannot use its own past administrative failures as a shield to deny an employee’s livelihood in the twilight of their career,” the court said.
It clarified that subsequent statutory service rules and reservation guidelines introduced in 2012 and 2013 cannot be applied retroactively to defeat the rights of an employee, who was engaged in 2000 and has worked since.
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The court quashed the 2019 rejection order and remitted the matter to the higher education secretary for reconsidering Patra’s case for regularisation within three months.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the basis for the Orissa high court's ruling?
The Orissa high court set aside a government order rejecting Santosh Kumar Patra’s regularisation due to the state's failure to recognize the rights of long-serving temporary employees.
What arguments did the government present against Patra's regularisation?
The government argued that Patra’s recruitment did not follow local employment exchange procedures and violated reservation policies under the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies Act, 1975.
What constitutional principles did the court reference in its judgement?
The court referenced Article 21, which guarantees the right to life and dignity, as well as Articles 14 and 16, which uphold the principles of equality.
What was the outcome of the court's judgement regarding Patra's case?
The court quashed the 2019 rejection order and directed the higher education secretary to reconsider Patra's case for regularisation within three months.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
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Home/India News/‘Welfare state can’t be apathetic’: Orissa HC on employee’s regularisation
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