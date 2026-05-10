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‘We’ll fight this battle': Mamata Banerjee urges Opposition to form ‘joint platform’ against BJP

Mamata Banerjee had earlier refused to resign from the CM’s post even after BJP swept the assembly polls winning 207 out of 294 seats.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 06:19 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called for a joint platform, urging all opposition forces to unite at both the central and state levels against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while hinting that her party is preparing for a legal battle following a landslide defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the state government suddenly withdrew the cellular services she enjoyed as a CM.(Reuters)

“A reign of terror has begun. In such a scenario, I urge all opposition parties in Bengal, the student organisations and the NGOs to unite against BJP. A united platform can be created where all political parties that are against BJP should unite. Along with the national parties, I would urge the Leftists and the ultra-Leftists to unite in Bengal as well in Delhi. If any political party wants to speak to me in this regard, I am available to discuss the matter. It needs to be remembered that our first enemy is the BJP,” Banerjee said.

While the first BJP government was sworn in at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, around four kilometre away in Kalighat the TMC chairperson organized a small gathering near her residence to celebrate the birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Banerjee had refused to resign from the CM’s post even after BJP swept the assembly polls winning 207 out of 294 seats. The TMC won 80 seats. She had alleged BJP, the ECI and the CAPF jointly rigged the counting.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee changed the bio of her social media profile from chief minister of West Bengal to Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha). This comes a day after Banerjee took a lot of flak for not changing her social media profile.

“We don’t want to waste our time by making comments and taking interest in those who have lost their relevance in Bengal’s politics. There is a lot of work to do for the development of Bengal. They have always wanted to fight. They may do whatever they want. We want to do something constructive,” BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said.

 
tmc mamata banerjee west bengal election 2026 assembly elections election result bjp
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