Leaders of Left parties were not invited to the launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir on Monday, even as it turned into a show of strength for the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), three Left leaders said. Five chief ministers and INDIA bloc leaders attended the launch. Some Left leaders were surprised that they were not invited.

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, who is known to share a good rapport with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said they were not at the launch because they were not invited. “I asked some other Left leaders if they got an invitation, but they too were not invited.”

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, who did not wish to be named, said they also did not receive any invitation for the launch. Forward Bloc leader G Devararjan said he checked with other leaders, but there was no invitation from the Congress or the organisers.

Some Left leaders were surprised that they were not invited, as a host of INDIA bloc leaders attended the launch. Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay, his Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand counterparts, Omar Abdullah, Hemant Soren, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, Trinamool Congress’s Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Sule were among the INDIA bloc leaders at the event.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021, also attended the event.

A Congress leader argued that only select Opposition leaders were invited. “It was not an INDIA bloc event.”

A Left leader said the Congress possibly invited Akhilesh Yadav with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh polls.