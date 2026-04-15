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Jaishankar discusses Iran, Hormuz and Lebanon with Israel's Sa'ar

After his call with Jaishankar, Sa'ar said Iran's action harming freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz requires "action".

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 12:36 am IST
PTI |
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and discussed various aspects of the West Asia crisis amid a US naval blockade of Iran's ports.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses an inaugural session of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference alongside, in Mauritius.(@DrSJaishankar)

The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and exchanged views on the situation arising out of the war between Iran and the US-Israel combine.

After his call with Jaishankar, Sa'ar said Iran's action harming freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz requires "action".

"Had a telecon this afternoon with Israel FM @gidonsaar. Our discussion covered different aspects of the West Asia situation," Jaishankar said on social media.

Also Read | Trump dials Modi amid West Asia war stalemate; need to reopen Hormuz discussed

The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid reports of efforts by the US and Iran to hold a fresh round of negotiations after the collapse of the initial dialogue in Islamabad.

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

 
strait of hormuz new delhi
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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