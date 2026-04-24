West Asia crisis, Straits of Hormuz blockade to figure in Heads of Mission conference next week

On-going war in West Asia, its economic, political, and diplomatic impact on the Gulf countries, changing equations with US and China will be the focus of the three day Heads of Mission conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining the deliberations on April 30. The conference, which will be attended by all top Indian envoys to other countries, will be held in New Delhi on April 28-30.

Day 2 of the conference will be led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who will address the gathering and sensitize them over the new global equilibrium amidst West Asia war(File image)

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Day one of the HOM conference will be led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who will open the deliberations by giving a broad overview of India and the world with focus on the crisis in West Asia and the severe economic repercussions of both US and Iran blocking the vital Straits of Hormuz. Track Iran war April 24 updates here

With both the US and Iran trying to exercise dominance over the Straits, other countries including the Gulf are suffering as oil and goods trade has been severely impacted as hardly any cargo ship or oil tanker can enter or exit the Straits. Before the February 28 war, as many as 135 ships used to cross the Straits of Hormuz. Today, Iran is using the Straits as a leverage against US and Gulf countries with other countries being collateral damage even as IRGC wants to charge a USD 2 million toll on each ship. The blockading US navy is under instructions from President Trump to take out any Iranian gunboat or drone targeting maritime traffic in the Straits.

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{{^usCountry}} Day 2 of the conference will be led by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who will address the gathering and sensitize them over the new global equilibrium amidst West Asia war, Ukraine war and growing dominance of China in East Asia. The EAM will be followed by a presentation made by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on the same day to brief the diplomats and envoys on the military capabilities of India’s neighbors and reforms being undertaken in the military architecture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Day 2 of the conference will be led by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who will address the gathering and sensitize them over the new global equilibrium amidst West Asia war, Ukraine war and growing dominance of China in East Asia. The EAM will be followed by a presentation made by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on the same day to brief the diplomats and envoys on the military capabilities of India’s neighbors and reforms being undertaken in the military architecture. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Indian envoys on his vision as well as be briefed by Foreign Secretary Misri, Secretary (ER) Sudhakar Dalela through presentations on how MEA is implementing India’s diplomatic priorities on ground. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also address the attendees on the national security planning and priorities for the country at a time when western neighbor Pakistan is trying to play the peacemaker in the West Asia crisis as well as cementing its defence ties with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Indian envoys on his vision as well as be briefed by Foreign Secretary Misri, Secretary (ER) Sudhakar Dalela through presentations on how MEA is implementing India’s diplomatic priorities on ground. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also address the attendees on the national security planning and priorities for the country at a time when western neighbor Pakistan is trying to play the peacemaker in the West Asia crisis as well as cementing its defence ties with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. {{/usCountry}}

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The HOM conference comes at a time when the Modi government has decided to look beyond career diplomats for appointment as envoys to important countries particularly in the neighborhood. While the name of senior BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi has been sent to Dhaka for appointment as High Commissioner, there are strong indications that India will be sending tough envoys to key countries in order to project Indian view and any envoy suffering from ‘localitis’ will be ignored for future top jobs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta ...Read More Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. Read Less

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