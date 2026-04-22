Hormuz disruption not distant, has direct implications for India: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the geopolitical instability in West Asia, driven by the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, is no longer a regional issue, given its far-reaching implications for global energy security, food security, and economic stability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses German parliamentarians, calling for enhanced India-Germany defence industrial partnerships and inviting German industry to co-create, co-develop and co-innovate, in Berlin.(@SpokespersonMoD)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“For a developing country like India, which relies on the West Asian region for a significant share of its energy requirements, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are not distant events, they are stark realities with direct implications for our security and economic stability,” Singh said addressing German Parliamentarians in Berlin.

He arrived in Berlin for a three-day official visit aimed at bolstering the India-Germany bilateral military relationship, focusing on strengthening defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.

India's strategy on global challenges

India has adopted a proactive and coordinated strategy to address the challenges arising from the conflict and mitigate their direct implications for the country, he said, adding that a Group of Ministers on West Asia is continuously assessing the evolving situation and recommending timely measures to minimise its impact.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Bringing together key ministries, our deliberations focused on safeguarding energy supplies, maintaining the availability of essential commodities, containing inflationary pressures, and protecting citizens as well as industry from external disruptions. This reflects India’s capacity to respond to global crises with calmness, foresight, and effective institutional coordination,” Singh said, addressing the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bringing together key ministries, our deliberations focused on safeguarding energy supplies, maintaining the availability of essential commodities, containing inflationary pressures, and protecting citizens as well as industry from external disruptions. This reflects India’s capacity to respond to global crises with calmness, foresight, and effective institutional coordination,” Singh said, addressing the German Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India and Germany will sign a defence industrial cooperation roadmap during Singh’s visit. Discussions will also focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring opportunities in emerging domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India and Germany will sign a defence industrial cooperation roadmap during Singh’s visit. Discussions will also focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring opportunities in emerging domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drones. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Atmanirbhar Bharat is not merely a procurement programme; it is an invitation to co-create, co-develop, and co-innovate,” he said, making a strong pitch for enhanced defence industrial collaboration between the two countries. India, he said, is witnessing an unprecedented transformation in the defence sector, and increased partnerships with the German industry can yield significant mutual gains.

Also Read: India warns Iran of consequences after 2 tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz: Officials

“We recognise the established strengths of Germany’s leading industrial enterprises, while also admiring the vigour and dynamism of the renowned German Mittelstand (small and medium-sized companies) in advanced and emerging technologies. In India too, our start-ups and enterprising private companies are rapidly enhancing and complementing the capabilities of our larger and established defence enterprises. This is an area where India and Germany naturally complement each other, and our partnership can deepen further.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To deal with modern-day global challenges, Singh underscored the need for coordinated responses and trusted strategic partnerships. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have placed strong emphasis on advancing this strategic partnership. We also see a clear convergence of views at the European Union level, reflected in the growing momentum to engage with India, including through the India–EU Defence and Strategic Partnership,” he said.

An Indian defence minister is visiting Germany after seven years; Nirmala Sitharaman visited that country in February 2019 when she held the charge. Singh flew from Munich to Berlin in a special German Air Force aircraft, escorted by fighter jets.

“The visit is of great importance for promoting defence cooperation between and India and Germany, with a focus on industrial collaboration, military activities, and new areas such as cybersecurity, AI, and drones,” the Indian embassy in Berlin wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the three-day visit, Singh will hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders. An “Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training” is also likely to be signed.

Singh’s visit comes as the ₹70,000-crore Project 75I for building next-generation conventional submarines in the country is about to be finalised. Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and German yard thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) will build six advanced submarines under P-75I to sharpen the navy’s underwater capabilities.

The first submarine under P-75I will be delivered to the navy seven years after the contract is signed, with the rest delivered at a rate of one per year. These advanced submarines, a variant of HDW Class 214 vessels, will come with air independent propulsion (AIP) systems. AIP significantly increases a submarine’s underwater endurance and reduces the risk of detection. As part of the contract, tkMS will transfer the submarine’s design and technology to India, enabling self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON