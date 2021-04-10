IND USA
Voting for fourth phase of West Bengal assembly election 2021 on Saturday. (Pics for representation)(HT)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Live: PM Modi, Mamata urge people to exercise democratic right, vote in large numbers

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: The assembly seats on the battleground on Saturday are spread across Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in North Bengal and Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and parts of Kolkata in south Bengal.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 07:57 AM IST

Voting for the fourth phase of the eight-phased assembly election in West Bengal begins as 44 assembly seats, including some high-profile ones, go to the polls. The assembly seats on the battleground on Saturday are spread across Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in North Bengal and Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and parts of Kolkata in south Bengal.

The home turf of chief minister Mamata Banerjee from where she won in 2016, Bhabanipur, is also going to the elections today. Union home minister Amit Shah campaigned door-to-door on Friday in the constituency ahead of the fourth phase. The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has fielded actor-turned-politician Rudrnail Ghosh in Bhabanipur against the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) veteran leader Sovandeb Chatterjee. The chief minister contested from Nandigram this year against her former colleague, now major opponent Suvendhu Adhikari.

Another high-profile constituency is Tollygunge, where Union minister Babul Supriyo is BJP's candidate against sitting TMC MLA Aroop Biswas.

In 2016, the TMC won 39 of the 44 constituencies, while it emerged victorious in only 25 of them in 2019 if the results for the Lok Sabha elections are distributed at the assembly seat level, data presented by the Hindustan Times showed.

The temperature is already high in the state as the election commission has served two notices to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

West Bengal will vote again a week later on April 17 for the fifth phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 10, 2021 07:57 AM IST

    In Photos: People queue up to vote at polling booth in Bhangar of South 24 Parganas

  • APR 10, 2021 07:50 AM IST

    TMC writes to EC, alleges BJP goons creating ruckus across several booths

    TMC writes to Election Commission alleging that "across several booths in Sitalkuchi, Natalbari, Tufanganj & Dinhata, BJP goons are creating a ruckus outside the booth and preventing TMC agents from entering the booth." TMC demands necessary actions from EC, reported ANI.

  • APR 10, 2021 07:40 AM IST

    West Bengal CM urges people to vote in large numbers, exercise democratic right

  • APR 10, 2021 07:39 AM IST

    PM Modi urges people, especially youth, women to vote in large numbers

  • APR 10, 2021 07:38 AM IST

    In Photos: Polling underway in Alipurduar constituency

  • APR 10, 2021 07:01 AM IST

    Voting for phase 4 of state assembly election begins

    Voting for the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections begins, 44 seats across 5 districts in fray.

  • APR 10, 2021 07:00 AM IST

    BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee offers prayers

  • APR 10, 2021 06:47 AM IST

    In Photos: People queue up at poll booth in Domjur constituency

  • APR 10, 2021 06:40 AM IST

    Mock poll underway in polling booth at Alipurduar Assembly constituency

