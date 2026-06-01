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West Bengal cabinet expansion today, 35 ministers to take oath

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to swear in 35 new ministers on Monday, finalizing a cabinet after BJP's electoral victory over TMC.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 03:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Sunday that 35 more ministers will be sworn in by governor RN Ravi at the Lok Bhawan (formerly called Raj Bhawan) at 11am on Monday.

West Bengal cabinet expansion today, 35 ministers to take oath

“West Bengal’s nationalist government elected by the people will have its full cabinet of ministers tomorrow,” Adhikari wrote in Bengali on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said some prominent MLAs are likely to be sworn in, including Shankar Ghosh, who was the party’s chief whip when it was in the opposition, oncologists Sharadwat Mukherjee and Indranil Khan, former TMC minister Tapas Roy, former Rajya Sabha members Swapan Dasgupta and Rupa Ganguly and former Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh.

Adhikari and five ministers took oath at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states and eminent dignitaries.

Adhikari is in charge of the home and hill affairs department, previously held by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ashok Kirtania, a Dalit Matua community leader, is the food department minister.

Tribal community leader Kshudiram Tudu heads the backward classes welfare department and the minority affairs and Madrasah education department which was earlier under Mamata Banerjee.

In the two-phase elections, BJP won 207 of Bengal’s 294 seats against the TMC’s 80. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was among 22 ministers who lost their seats.

 
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