Assembly polls: Election Commission asks Bengal govt to restrain 'politically affiliated' heads of civic bodies

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday asked the West Bengal government to restrain 'politically affiliated' heads of civic bodies in view of upcoming Assembly elections. The ECI asked Bengal chief secretary to ensure compliance with the order by March 22.

It said that many municipal corporations whose terms have ended and are being run by erstwhile chairpersona(s)/Mayor(s) who are politically affiliated people.

The ECI said that the order has been issued in order to avoid a situation where critical functions of urban local bodies are actually discharged "thereby affecting level playing field during the operation of Model Code of Conduct or has potential of and/or may give rise to a legitimate apprehension in the mind of the voters about the fairness and impartiality of the election process".

It also named the administrators including Firhad Hakim, Atin Kumar Ghosh and others saying they are also contesting the Assembly elections.

It said that if these functionaries continue to perform functions as enumerated in Indian Constitution's twelfth schedule - like allocation of public spaces for hoardings, providing employees of respective municipal corporations for election duty - has immense potential to influence election related matters.

The commission asked such appointees to be stopped from participating in/exercising the functions of the board during the period the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

It also said that a committee headed by chief secretary, principal secretary (urban development) and principal secretary (personnel) to appoint the government officials to discharge the functions of the Administrators/ Head of Board of Administrator during the period of Model Code of Conduct.