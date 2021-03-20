Home / India News / Assembly polls: Election Commission asks Bengal govt to restrain 'politically affiliated' heads of civic bodies
india news

Assembly polls: Election Commission asks Bengal govt to restrain 'politically affiliated' heads of civic bodies

The Election Commission has asked the West Bengal chief secretary to ensure compliance by March 22.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The Election Commission is holding 8-phased assembly election in west Bengal amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday asked the West Bengal government to restrain 'politically affiliated' heads of civic bodies in view of upcoming Assembly elections. The ECI asked Bengal chief secretary to ensure compliance with the order by March 22.

It said that many municipal corporations whose terms have ended and are being run by erstwhile chairpersona(s)/Mayor(s) who are politically affiliated people.

The ECI said that the order has been issued in order to avoid a situation where critical functions of urban local bodies are actually discharged "thereby affecting level playing field during the operation of Model Code of Conduct or has potential of and/or may give rise to a legitimate apprehension in the mind of the voters about the fairness and impartiality of the election process".

It also named the administrators including Firhad Hakim, Atin Kumar Ghosh and others saying they are also contesting the Assembly elections.

It said that if these functionaries continue to perform functions as enumerated in Indian Constitution's twelfth schedule - like allocation of public spaces for hoardings, providing employees of respective municipal corporations for election duty - has immense potential to influence election related matters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates: Fadnavis demands Deshmukh's resignation after Param Bir's letter

Northeastern region will become torch bearer of new India: Jitendra Singh

PM Modi wishes Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Maharashtra records another huge spike of 27,126 Covid-19 cases

The commission asked such appointees to be stopped from participating in/exercising the functions of the board during the period the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

It also said that a committee headed by chief secretary, principal secretary (urban development) and principal secretary (personnel) to appoint the government officials to discharge the functions of the Administrators/ Head of Board of Administrator during the period of Model Code of Conduct.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 election commission bengal polls
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP