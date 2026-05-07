West Bengal news LIVE: BJP leaders blame TMC for Suvendu Adhikari aide's murder, police probe on
West Bengal news LIVE: After the murder, a crowd of BJP supporters reached outside the hospital and shouted slogans such as, “We will crush TMC”.
West Bengal news LIVE: In a shocking development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was murdered by unidentified goons on Wednesday night, said police. The murder took place at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district. ...Read More
Rath suffered bullet injuries in head, chest, and abdomen, following which he was rushed to hospital but was declared dead. A cop from Barasat said, “Chandranath Rath has been shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Investigation is going on."
Visuals from the spot show the glass of the car in which Rath was travelling broken due to bullet holes. The car carried a ‘West Bengal Legislative Assembly On Duty’ symbol and was covered in blood after the murder.
Also read: Suvendu Adhikari shares key details in PA's ‘cold-blooded murder’, speaks to Amit Shah
Following Rath's murder, several senior BJP leaders inclduding Suvendu Adhikari and union minister Sukanta Majumdar reached the spot.
Suvendu Adhikari's PA murdered | Key points
-After Chandranath's death, Adhikari said that his murder was pre-planned and that is what the DGP also thinks. He added that a recce was done for a couple of days before the murder.
-Adhikari said that union minister Sukanta Majumdar talked to the family of Chandranath Rath and that the police have found some evidence and started probe.
-The BJP leader also claimed that the murder was a result of Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule of “maha jungle raj” and added that his party will start “cleansing” such goons soon.
-After Rath's murder, TMC condemned the killing, “along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force.”
-TMC called for court-monitored CBI investigation into the incidents and called for “strongest possible action”.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 07 May 2026 07:34:36 am
West Bengal news LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari talked to Amit Shah regarding the incident
West Bengal news LIVE: After Rath's killing, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that violence targeting BJP workers continued across different parts of the state following the election results.
“While we were here, one of our cadre was shot at in Basirhat, and another was stabbed in Baranagar area,” he said.
The BJP leader also confirmed that he had spoken to home minister Amit Shah and the party's national president Nitin Nabin regarding the incident.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 07:28:34 am
West Bengal news LIVE: ‘Shots were perfectly aimed,’ says police
West Bengal news LIVE: "The murder seems to have been committed by professionals. Chandranath Rath, who was sitting beside the driver, was the sole target. The shots were perfectly aimed. Not a single hit the SUV's body or front windshield. A couple of bullets hit the driver as he was close to the target. The rest hit Rath's vital organs" a police officer told Hindustan Times requesting anonymity.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 07:23:48 am
West Bengal news LIVE: ‘Political angle behind murder can’t be ruled out,' says BJP spokesperson
West Bengal news LIVE: On the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that a political angle behind the murder could not be ruled out.
"A shocking incident has emerged from West Bengal at midnight. Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandranath Rath, was brutally shot dead by attackers. He was an active BJP worker in the Bhabanipur constituency and played an important role during the election campaign. A political angle behind the murder cannot be ruled out, and the police must investigate the matter from every angle and arrest the accused at the earliest. Violence has no place in a democracy, and the targeting of BJP workers and leaders in West Bengal must stop immediately," Deo told news agency PTI.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 07:15:43 am
West Bengal news LIVE: BJP leader calls Rath's murder ‘targeted killing’
West Bengal news LIVE: BJP MLA-elect Swapan Dasgupta called killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath a “targeted killing” to test their patience.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 07:11:32 am
West Bengal news LIVE: Rath played key role in Adhikari’s election management
West Bengal news LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath, who was murdered on Wednesday night, played a key role in Adhikari's election management in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, both of which he won.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 07:06:30 am
West Bengal news LIVE: Victim was Suvendu Adhikari's PA for last 5 years
West Bengal news LIVE: The victim, Chandranath rath, was BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant for the last five years.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 07:01:15 am
West Bengal news LIVE: Trinamool demands ‘strongest possible action’
West Bengal news LIVE: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress reacted to Rath's killing and called for “strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay”.
“Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest,” it added.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 06:57:32 am
West Bengal news LIVE: Murder happened at 3 km from Kolkata airport
West Bengal news LIVE: The murder happened at at Madhyamgram on Wednesday night, some 3 km from the Kolkata airport.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 06:53:03 am
West Bengal news LIVE: Trinamool condemns Rath's murder and mentions killing of 3 of its party workers
West Bengal news LIVE: After Chandranath Rath's murder, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress condemned his killing but also mentioned alleged murder of three TMC workers by "BJP-backed miscreants" in post-poll violence in Bengal.
“We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force,” TMC wrote in a post on X.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 06:44:52 am
West Bengal news LIVE: Eyewitness says murderer seemed to be ‘an expert, fled immediately’
West Bengal news LIVE: According to an eye witness, a bike-borne person came next to Chandra's car and started shooting on the left side of the vehicle amid fled immediately after the murder.
“Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped mid-way and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car... The person seemed to be an expert... He fled immediately... It seemed that this was pre-planned... The shots were fired at point-blank range... I heard the sound of 2 rounds... This incident occurred between 10.30 PM and 11 PM... The incident occurred 200-300 metres from the hospital... The public brought the victim to the hospital and the driver of the car was also shot...” the eyewitness told news agency ANI.
- Thu, 07 May 2026 06:42:10 am
West Bengal news LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari says his PA's murder was ‘pre planned’
West Bengal news LIVE: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that his PA Chandra's murder in Madhyamgram was “pre-planned” and that this is what the DGP said.
"A recce was done for 2-3 days and a murdered was fully planned. The police initiated investigation... We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident. Our entire leadership from Delhi has taken information about this. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar talked to the family (of the deceased) and the police... Various leaders and chosen MLAs have come here from their regions... The police have found some evidence and they will investigate..." Adhikari said.