West Bengal government formation LIVE: CM suspense continues amid Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign; oath-taking soon
West Bengal election results LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party won 207 out of 294 seats in West Bengal in elections held in April in a historic mandate as the party is set to form a government in the state for the first time.
West Bengal election results LIVE: After suffering a crushing defeat in West Bengal assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that she would not resign as the chief minister, claiming that she had not lost and that there was a “forceful attempt” to defeat her and her party Trinamool Congress. ...Read More
This comes amid speculation on who would lead the new Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal, with several names making the round but no concrete announcement by the BJP yet.
The BJP chief in Bengal has however announced that that oath ceremony of the new West Bengal chief minister will take place on May 9, which is the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. “The Prime Minister has already announced the day, Pochishe Boisakh, May 9. It is the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore. It will be held on that day. It was our old commitment that we would run the government from the Writers’ Buildings,” state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said.
West Bengal election | Key points
BJP's historic mandate in West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party won in West Bengal with a stunning mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while Trinamool Congress could only manage 80. This is the first time BJP would form government in West Bengal. The results also made Narendra Modi the first sitting Prime Minister to have won West Bengal after Jawaharlal Nehru.
Mamata refuses to resign as CM: In defiance to the assembly polls results, Mamata Banerjee refused to go to Raj Bhavan and tender her resignation, saying that she has not lost. According to ECI, Mamata lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,00 votes. “If we have not lost the election then why should I go to Raj Bhavan? I am not taking oath. And, why do I have to resign? We didn’t lose. It is their forceful attempt to defeat us. Our fight was not against BIP but against the EC,” Mamata told media on Thursday.
Amit Shah appointed as central observer: The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed home minister Amit Shah as the central observer for the election of the chief minister in West Bengal. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the co-observer.
Bulldozer action alleged in West Bengal: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday shared a video which it alleged is from Kolkata's New Market area, showing a bulldozer mowing down a shop. The party alleged that “mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office”.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 06 May 2026 11:29:58 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: A breakdown of who won how many seats in Bengal
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Take a look at which party won how many seats in Bengal.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 11:22:56 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Sukanta Majumdar says Mamata should ‘accept her defeat’
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday asked Mamata Banerjee to accept the defeat.
"Mamata Banerjee should gracefully accept her defeat. Allegations of CCTV tampering, scuffle don't suit her; she should refrain from making such accusations. There was an increase in 20% Hindu votes; they all voted standing in queues, the EC did not hire them. The political parties that question people's mandate do not have a bright future," he said.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 11:22:05 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: How many seats did Trinamool win
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: In 2026 West Bengal polls, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won just 80 seats while the BJP won 207 seats.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 11:21:21 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Suvendu won two seats
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari won from two seats — Nandigram and Bhabanipur — out of which, he will have to leave one. He has not yet announced which seat he will retain.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 11:20:29 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: TMC chief thanks INDIA bloc leaders
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Mamata thanked INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday for their support and said that she will work together with them but did not reveal the plans further.
“I am thankful to all INDIA bloc leaders. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Tejaswi Yadav and other leaders called me. Akhilesh will come to meet me tomorrow. Now my target is clear. I am a free bird. I had made it clear what will I do with other INDIA bloc leaders,” said Mamata.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 11:13:46 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Security outside residences of Mamata, Abhishek scaled down
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: The security arrangements outside the residences of outgoing chief minister Mamata Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee were scaled down on Wednesday morning, two days after the ouster of the 15-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the West Bengal assembly elections.
“Police arrangements outside three premises – 188A Harish Chatterjee, 121 Kalighat Road and 9 Camac Street – have been scaled down from 6:30am on Wednesday. Some of the security arrangements like scissor barricades were replaced by manual guardrails on Tuesday,” said a police officer aware of the developments.
While 188A Harish Chatterjee was the residence of Mamata Banerjee, 121 Kalighat Road was the party’s headquarters. Abhishek Banerjee’s office was located at 9 Camac Street.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 11:07:09 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: ‘Such drama won’t change anything' - BJP leader on Mamata's refusal to resign
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Reacting to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'I will not resign, I did not lose' statement, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Whether Mamata Banerjee accepts it or not, she is no longer the Chief Minister. The people have completely rejected her in a democratic mandate. It would be better for her to return home with dignity. The public has already given its verdict, and there was widespread anger against her. Such statements and drama will not change anything. She will not remain the Chief Minister, and the Chief Minister will be from the BJP."
- Wed, 06 May 2026 10:58:23 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: What experts said on Mamata's decision to not resign
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Experts have weighed in on Mamata Banerjee’s assertion that she will not resign as chief minister despite questions over her majority, with constitutional interpretations taking centre stage.
Vikas Singh, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said the continuation of a chief minister in office is subject to the “Doctrine of Pleasure” under the Constitution, particularly when majority support is in doubt. He noted that there have been precedents where a sitting CM, after losing majority in the assembly, refused to resign, following which the Governor stepped in.
"I don't think Mamata Banerjee will have any right to oppose the formation of the new Govt. It's more of a posturing or a public statement meant to evoke sympathy rather than a constitutional step…..in a situation like this, which is definitely extraordinary, if the CM says "I will refuse to resign", she can be easily asked to step down and a new person be administered oath," said Singh.
Constitution expert and former Lok Abha secretary general PDT Achary told PTI that Banerjee would have no option but to step down once a new chief minister is sworn in. “There cannot be two chief ministers in a state,” he said, pointing to the basic constitutional principle governing executive authority.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 10:53:58 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Security withdrawn from Abhishek Banerjee's residence
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Security withdrawn from senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's 'Shantiniketan' residence; visuals from outside the premises.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 10:48:31 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Can a CM refuse to resign after losing elections?
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Mamata said she would hold discussions with other INDIA bloc leaders after the defeat on what needs to be done. She appears adamant about challenging the election results and could possibly take the EC to court. She and other INDIA bloc leaders may also join her in a pan-state protest against the EC. These are just some scenarios and no official word has come from her or TMC.
However, Mamata not submitting her resignation does not prevent West Bengal from getting a new CM.
The BJP has secured a clear majority in the West Bengal Assembly, while the TMC has lost. Mamata cannot continue as chief minister merely by refusing to resign. Under Article 164 of the Constitution of India, a CM holds office as long as they enjoy the confidence of the Assembly.
Once that majority is lost, her government becomes constitutionally untenable. The Governor of West Bengal can then dismiss Mamata and her council of ministers and invite the BJP to form the government. Refusing to resign does not allow her to stay in power indefinitely; without majority support, she will be removed.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 10:46:19 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Mahua Moitra alleges ‘lumpen violence’ in Bengal
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: In a post on X on Tuesday, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra wrote, “The lumpen violence & hooliganism happening in every corner of Bengal today, the communal slogans, the hate speech even before oath-taking should prepare Bengalis for the Parivartan ahead.”
- Wed, 06 May 2026 10:38:01 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Suvendu thanks people of Bengal
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, thanked the people of Bengal.
In a lengthy post on X, he wrote, "Greetings, people of West Bengal. I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to each and every one of you for extending overwhelming support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal and for reposing faith in the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.
This victory is the victory of every patriotic nationalist, the victory of every BJP worker.
The BJP's commitment is to a developed, prosperous, and secure West Bengal. We are resolute in fulfilling our promises. By taking everyone along, we will build a healthy, beautiful, and advanced state. Serving the people of the state will be the primary goal of the new government.
I convey special gratitude to the Election Commission, government employees, central forces, and members of the state and Kolkata police forces for conducting this democratic process of the assembly elections smoothly and successfully.
Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, building a developed and self-reliant West Bengal is our firm commitment."
- Wed, 06 May 2026 10:34:34 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Gyanesh Kumar orders arrest of those involved in post-poll violence in Bengal
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has instructed authorities to promptly arrest those responsible for post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.
The Election Commission issued the directive after two people were killed in alleged post-poll violence incidents on Tuesday, with several party offices also vandalised.
The CEC has directed the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata police commissioner, and directors general of central armed police forces—as well as all district magistrates, superintendents of police, and other officials—to ensure continuous patrolling in sensitive areas, the official added.
"Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately," the official said, quoting the CEC's instruction.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 10:31:52 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: TMC alleges bulldozer action by BJP workers
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: The TMC shared a video on social media on Tuesday night, claiming that BJP workers and supporters vandalised Kolkata's New Market area with bulldozer and also party office of TMC.
In the video, a crowd is seen surrounding a bulldozer which is seemingly mowing down on a shop in the area amid loud cheers and music.
Taking a jibe at BJP's ‘poriborton’ (change) slogan, the TMC said that the change has arrived with bulldozer.
“BJP's 'Poriborton' has arrived, and it has arrived with a bulldozer. In an act of brazen hooliganism and gundagardi, mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office. This is the celebration of a party that spoke of trust and delivered terror,” TMC wrote in the post.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 10:29:28 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's ‘infiltrator’ jibe at BJP
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed that several BJP MPs had won through ‘vote theft’ and branded them ‘infiltrators’.
This comes amid his support for Mamata Banerjee.
"Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments. Out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft. It's not hard to identify them - should we call them "infiltrators" in BJP's own language?" Gandhi wrote on X.
“And Haryana? There, the entire government is “infiltrator.” The institutions they keep in their pockets, the ones that tamper with voter lists and the electoral process - those themselves are “remote controlled.” Their real fear is the truth. Because if fair elections were held, even today they couldn't win 140 seats,” he added.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 10:25:33 am
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: How many seats did BJP win in Bengal
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party won 207 out of 294 seats in the West Bengal legislative assembly, gaining a clear and landslide majority. Trinamool Congress won 80 seats.