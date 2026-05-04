West Bengal elections 2026: BJP's Agnimitra Paul leading in Asansol Dakshin

Bharatiya Janata's Agnimitra Paul is leading on the Asansol Dakshin seat with a margin of 24,888 votes as per the latest numbers released by the Election Commission at 1pm.

BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026(ANI)

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A key member of the BJP's Bengal unit, sitting MLA Agnimitra Paul contested the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections and is looking to retain her seat Asansol Dakshin. A high profile leader who transitioned from a successful career in international fashion design to frontline politics, Paul has emerged as one of the most visible and vocal faces of the BJP in Bengal, currently serving as a key organisational leader.

ALSO READ: Fashion to politics, journey of BJP's Agnimitra Paul in Bengal politics

Paul’s 2026 campaign has been marked by its characteristic intensity and focus on local security. Following the conclusion of the first phase of polling in April 2026, she reported an attack on her convoy in Asansol, framing the incident as a sign of the ruling party’s "electoral desperation." Her campaign has consistently highlighted issues of industrial stagnation in the Paschim Bardhaman belt and the need for women’s self-defense and safety, a cause she championed during her tenure as the head of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

Early Life

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{{^usCountry}} Born on November 25, 1974, in Asansol into a family of prominent academics and doctors, Agnimitra Paul (née Roy) is a "daughter of the soil" for her constituency. She holds a Bachelor of Science (1994) from Banwarilal Bhalotia College and a diploma in Fashion Designing (1997). Before entering politics in 2019, she was a renowned Kolkata-based fashion designer who created wardrobes for Bollywood icons like Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty. Her transition to politics was swift, seeing her rise from the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha to the general secretary. She is married to entrepreneur Partha Paul, and the couple has two sons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on November 25, 1974, in Asansol into a family of prominent academics and doctors, Agnimitra Paul (née Roy) is a "daughter of the soil" for her constituency. She holds a Bachelor of Science (1994) from Banwarilal Bhalotia College and a diploma in Fashion Designing (1997). Before entering politics in 2019, she was a renowned Kolkata-based fashion designer who created wardrobes for Bollywood icons like Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty. Her transition to politics was swift, seeing her rise from the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha to the general secretary. She is married to entrepreneur Partha Paul, and the couple has two sons. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Exit poll results 2026: Close fight in Bengal, BJP sweep in Assam; Kerala could see UDF comeback About Asansol Dakshin Constituency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Exit poll results 2026: Close fight in Bengal, BJP sweep in Assam; Kerala could see UDF comeback About Asansol Dakshin Constituency {{/usCountry}}

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The Asansol Dakshin constituency is a vital urban-industrial segment in the heart of West Bengal's coal belt. In her 2026 affidavit, Paul declared total assets worth approximately ₹3.85 Crore, with liabilities of about ₹1.20 Crore. her portfolio includes significant movable assets exceeding ₹34 lakh, including gold bonds and mutual fund investments.

For the 2026 polls, Paul faces a rigorous challenge from the TMC and the Left-Congress alliance. Her campaign has leveraged her "WhatsApp MLA" image, emphasizing her 24/7 accessibility to constituents and her efforts to modernize local civic amenities. If re-elected, she has pledged to push for a specialized "Apparel and Textile Park" in Asansol to create local employment and to revitalize the region's heritage schools.

What happened in the previous elections?

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Agnimitra Paul made her legislative debut in the 2021 Assembly elections, where she won the Asansol Dakshin seat by defeating TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh in a closely watched contest. However, her subsequent runs for the Lok Sabha—the 2022 by-poll (Asansol) and the 2024 General Election (Medinipur)—saw her finish as the runner-up against Shatrughan Sinha and June Malia, respectively.

Prior to the 2026 cycle, Paul’s career has been defined by her grassroots activism, often seen leading protests on the ground. Her 2026 affidavit lists 11 pending criminal cases, many of which are related to political demonstrations and charges of obstructing public servants. Polling in her constituency took place on April 23, 2026, with Paul banking on her deep local roots and her reputation as a "fighter" to secure her second term in the Assembly.

Primary opponents

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Tapas Banerjee (Trinamool Congress - TMC): A heavyweight in regional politics and the current MLA from the neighboring Raniganj seat. Tapas Banerjee has a deep connection with this constituency, having represented Asansol Dakshin previously from 2011 to 2021 before the seat was won by Paul in the last cycle.

Silpi Chakraborty (CPI-M): Representing the Left Front, Chakraborty is a local organizational leader whose candidacy aims to consolidate the traditional Left vote in this industrial and urban belt.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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