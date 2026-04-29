Fashion to politics, journey of BJP's Agnimitra Paul in Bengal politics

Agnimitra Paul is a leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) who entered the West Bengal Legislative Assembly after winning the 2021 Assembly elections from Asansol South. She defeated Sayani Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-- a strong party in Bengal-- in a closely fought contest, securing 67,852 votes against 66,725 votes, winning by a narrow margin of 1,127 votes. The seat was earlier held by Tapan Roy of the TMC, who won in the 2016 elections before the constituency shifted hands in 2021. BJP candidate from Asansol South Assembly constituency Agnimitra Paul. (ANI Video Grab)

Before entering active politics, Paul was as a fashion designer and entrepreneur. A graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, she built her own label and gained recognition in Kolkata’s fashion circuit, showcasing her work at major events and platforms. Her transition into politics in 2019 marked a shift from the creative industry to public life, where she used her visibility and organisational skills to quickly establish herself within the BJP’s West Bengal unit

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Since her win, Paul has been serving as an MLA and remains an active opposition voice in the West Bengal Assembly. She is particularly visible in debates around urban governance and industrial constituencies like Asansol South, where political competition between the BJP and TMC has remained strong and closely contested over successive elections

As West Bengal heads into a crucial phase of the assembly elections, political contests across constituencies remain intense. The second phase of polling will cover 142 seats with over 1,448 candidates in the contest ,with more than 3.22 crore voters eligible and security tightened across the state, the elections continue to witness high-stakes battles between the BJP and TMC.

Against this backdrop, Paul is contesting against Tapas Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 from South Asansol.