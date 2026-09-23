West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the state government will roll out its new industrial policy before Durga Puja, which begins on October 10, as he outlined incentives and measures aimed at attracting investments and said the state was facing an “insolvent-like situation”.

West Bengal will roll out its new industrial policy before Durga Puja, CM Suvendu Adhikari said (PTI)

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“The state cabinet set up a Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Tapas Roy, state industry and commerce minister. They have already submitted a draft of the industrial policy to the state chief secretary. The state government’s new industrial policy will be rolled out before the Durga Puja,” Adhikari said, speaking at a government programme in Kolkata where land was allotted to 33 industries and entrepreneurs to set up various projects.

Adhikari also said that he would hold one-to-one meetings with industrialists at least twice every month while giving a broad outline of the upcoming policy.

“The new policy will cover all aspects starting from incentives, land policy and single-window system for getting clearances, land pooling and development among others. Industrialists who will invest more than ₹100 crore, need not approach the civic bodies or panchayats to get their licenses and plans sanctioned. We know they are ready to harass you. The state government will provide everything,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Slamming the previous Left Front government and the Trinamool Congress administration, Adhikari said that the two regimes had a very negative approach to industries. He alleged that more than 54,000 industrial units, including jute mills and ancillary industries, were closed down during the 34 years of the Left Front regime and the 15 years of the TMC rule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Slamming the previous Left Front government and the Trinamool Congress administration, Adhikari said that the two regimes had a very negative approach to industries. He alleged that more than 54,000 industrial units, including jute mills and ancillary industries, were closed down during the 34 years of the Left Front regime and the 15 years of the TMC rule. {{/usCountry}}

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“The CPIM-government destroyed everything. The Mamata Banerjee-government washed her hands off and asked the industrialists to purchase land on their own. This can’t be an industrial policy of a government. Because of the government’s negative policy, the Tata had to leave Singur. We are positive. We will not misuse our power and police against farmers and land-owners. The government is directly purchasing land for industrialists,” he said.

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Mass movements in Nandigram and Singur against land acquisition during 2006-08 paved the way for Banerjee’s political resurrection and helped her come to power in 2011.

“The financial condition of West Bengal is very poor. The state is an insolvent-like situation. We have allocated a budget of ₹5,000 crore to give incentives to industries based on the employment they would generate,” he added.