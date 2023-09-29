West Bengal has turned into land of ‘bomb, bullet & Beti ke sath anyay’: Lekhi

Union culture minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday took a potshot at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that the ‘lackadaisical approach’ of the West Bengal administration had enhanced the confidence of perpetrators who indulge in crime against women.

Union culture minister Meenakshi Lekhi addressed the media in New Delhi on Friday (Twitter/video screengrab)

“A land which is known as ‘Maa Maati Manush’ (Mother, land, and People) has converted itself under the awful administration of the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) into ‘Bomb Bullet and Beti ke Sath Anyay’ (crime against women),” Lekhi said while addressing a media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

“In 2022, within 40 days, 15 cases of women rape had taken place (in West Bengal) which continue to be the case till today,” Lekhi said.

Speaking about the alleged murder of a 20-year-old woman near the India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas, Lekhi said such incidents showcase that the safety of women is at stake under CM Banerjee-led government.

An unidentified, tied-up body of a young woman with her throat slit and face charred, was found in a pool of blood near the India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday morning.

She further narrated the incident in which a 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped and the Wednesday incident, in which the mother of a BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death in the Bangaon area in North 24 Parganas district.

“When a 14-year-old was raped. Mamata Di said that it was a case of a love affair, which is very hurtful. Even if I assume that it was a case of a love affair, would it not be called rape?”

Lekhi said that such incidents showcase the deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal and how the safety of women is at risk in the state.

Criminals in Bengal have some kind of support and the lackadaisical approach of administration has enhanced their confidence and they can get away with any kind of crime, the union minister added.

The West Bengal BJP unit has called out the ruling TMC in the backdrop of the case saying that the Mamata-led party objected to crime against women in the BJP-led state but kept quiet when something was happening in Bengal.

Responding, Trinamool Congres state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the police were probing the case. “If it is a cross-border issue, the BSF will be able to throw light on it,” Ghosh added.