Bengal launches Annapurna Yojana, over 28 lakh women to receive ₹3,000 monthly aid in first phase

The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the Annapurna Yojana for women and announced that 28.25 lakh beneficiaries will receive ₹3,000 monthly aid in the first phase. People collect forms for the Annapurna Yojana, under which women beneficiaries will get ₹3,000 per month as financial assistance, in Nadia, West Bengal. (PTI)

Inaugurating the scheme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that 28,25,769 verified beneficiaries had been enrolled on the dedicated portal over the past three days through a coordinated effort involving state officials, district administrations, block development offices, municipal bodies, elected representatives, and public participation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee and the double-engine government's commitment have ensured that the promise to provide the aid of ₹3,000 has been implemented," he said.

CM promises inclusion of all eligible beneficiaries The chief minister said fresh applications would continue to be accepted and all eligible beneficiaries would be covered under the scheme after verification over the next three months.

"As forms are received and verification is completed, ₹3,000 will be transferred to the beneficiaries' accounts. Our target is to ensure that every eligible woman receives the benefit," he said.

Adhikari said the government would hold periodic briefings every seven days to inform people about the number of verified beneficiaries and newly enrolled recipients.

The chief minister said the scheme was dedicated to the empowerment of women and hailed their contributions to society.

Referring to West Bengal as a "land of women icons ranging from Rani Rashmoni to freedom fighter Matangini Hazra", he said women had played a pioneering role in spirituality, culture and social movements.

He also thanked officials attached to block development offices, municipalities and borough offices for their role in implementing the scheme.

The chief minister said the state's free bus travel scheme for women has received an enthusiastic public response and that the initiative reflected the government's commitment towards women's welfare.