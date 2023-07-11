West Bengal Panchayat polls results LIVE: Counting of votes underway
West Bengal Panchayat polls results LIVE Updates: A total 5.67 crore people were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats.
The counting of votes in the violence-hit panchayat and rural body elections in West Bengal is currently underway. This comes a day after repolling was held across 696 polling booths in 19 districts.
In this election, 37 people have lost their lives, with 18 killed on the day of polling on Saturday.
A total of 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the panchayat system.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 08:49 AM
42 deaths reported in West Bengal so far since June 8
According to reports, around 42 people have died in election-related violence in West Bengal since June 8. On July 8 alone, 18 people died and a dozen others were injured. Read more here
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 08:26 AM
West Bengl Goveror on violence in state
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose while speaking to the media on pre-poll violence said, “There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal. Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers.”
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 08:01 AM
Counting of votes begins
The counting of votes for the West Bengal panchayat elections has begun.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 07:58 AM
Security at counting center in Berhampore Girls College, Murshidabad: WATCH
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 07:50 AM
West Bengal Guv to visit 3 violence-hit districts today
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to visit South 24 Parganas district, including Bhangar and Canning, to take the stock of situation on the day of counting of votes for the Panchayat election.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 07:11 AM
Voting on July 8 was declared ‘void’. Here's why
The voting on July 8 was declared void by the state election commission (SEC) in the light of alleged rigging, booth capturing and multiple reports of electoral malfeasance and voter intimidation.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 06:58 AM
Massive security deployed at counting center: WATCH
Ahead of the counting of West Bengal Panchayat elections, massive security has been deployed at the counting center. Visuals from Narayantala Ramkrishna Vidhya Mandir, South 24 Parganas.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 06:54 AM
West Bengal Guv met Amit Shah amid pre-poll violence
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who had been conducting visits to districts affected by pre-poll violence, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. After the meeting, the Governor said that there will be “light at the end of the tunnel and that good things will happen in the future.” “The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is -if winter comes can spring be far behind? Good will happen in the days to come,” he said.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 06:51 AM
Who won in 2018?
In the 2018 polls, the Trinamool Congress had won uncontested, 34 per cent of the seats in the panchayat elections. The ruling party has won several seats without contesting this year as well.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 06:21 AM
Fresh violence reported on Monday
On Monday, four more persons were reported dead, taking the toll of political violence to 42 since June 8, when the three-tier local body polls were announced.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 05:42 AM
Counting of votes today
The counting of votes in the violence-affected panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held today - a day after repolling was held across 696 polling booths in 19 districts.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 05:27 AM
West Bengal panchayat election 2023 results: Litmus test for Mamata, BJP ahead of 2024
In Bengal's politics, violence during elections is nothing new. Till now, 37 people have lost their lives in this year's elections, with 18 killed on the day of polling on Saturday. In the previous election held in 2018, 23 people were killed with 12 fatalities on the day of polling. Read more