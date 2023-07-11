2023 West Bengal Panchayat Elections: See result here

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has maintained its early advantage as the counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat election continues in the state. According to the latest trends and results, the TMC has emerged victorious in 8,232 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 1,714 seats. The Congress party has managed to secure 362 seats thus far. Murshidabad: Counting of votes for the West Bengal panchayat polls underway, at a centre in Murshidabad district, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The current trends indicate that the TMC is leading in 2,712 panchayat seats, whereas the BJP is in the lead in 734 seats. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has clinched victory in 599 seats and is leading in 531 seats.

Here is how the parties are faring in the Gram Panchayat, Zilla Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections:

Parties Gram Panchayat Panchayat Samiti Zila Parishad TMC 1783 28 124 BJP 262 0 16 Left 112 0 1 Congress 137 0 0 Others 88 0 0

According to the counting so far, TMC is leading in 8692 seats, BJP in 1453 and CPM in 894 seats. Congress is ahead in only 344 seats.

The following is the data for the 2023 Bengal Panchayat Polls elections, organized by political parties:

Repolling

The panchayat elections, which took place on July 8, witnessed a significant participation of approximately 5.67 crore voters who determined the political destiny of 2.06 lakh candidates.

The re-polling, ordered by the state election commission following deadly violence and booth-capturing incidents reported the voting, was held on Monday with 69.85-per cent of all eligible voters casting their ballots till 5pm. On Monday, four more persons were reported dead, taking the toll of political violence to 42 since June 8, when the three-tier local body polls were announced.

