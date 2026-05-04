West Bengal polls 2026: RG Kar victim’s mother files nomination, vows to fight for women’s safety

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and a symbol of the "Justice for RG Kar" movement, Ratna Debnath, is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from the Panihati constituency. People hold mobile torches to mark their protest during a rally demanding justice for the female doctor victim of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at Shyambazar in Kolkata on September 8, 2024. (Samir Jana/HT file)

A public figure shaped by a deeply tragic personal loss, Debnath transitioned from a life of privacy to the political frontline following the 2024 rape and murder of her daughter, a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Her entry into politics marks a significant shift in the state's electoral narrative, centering on institutional accountability and the safety of women.

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Debnath’s 2026 campaign has become a focal point of national attention. Since her nomination by the BJP, she has evolved from a grieving mother into a vocal advocate for systemic reform.

On the campaign trail in Panihati, she has framed the election not as a conventional political contest, but as a "crusade for justice," urging voters to reject the culture of "evidence tampering" and administrative negligence that she alleges characterized her daughter's case.

Early Life Born and raised in North 24 Parganas, Ratna Debnath lived a quiet, middle-class life as a homemaker before the events of August 2024. She was primarily focused on her daughter's education and medical career, supporting her journey to becoming a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College.

Following the tragedy, Debnath’s resilience under public scrutiny earned her widespread respect. Despite having no previous background in party politics, she was encouraged by civil society and the BJP leadership to represent the voices of families seeking justice. She is known for her stoic and emotional speeches, often speaking about the "unfulfilled dreams" of her daughter.

About Panihati Constituency The Panihati constituency, a suburban segment in North 24 Parganas, is a historically volatile and politically significant seat. In her 2026 affidavit, Debnath declared total assets worth approximately ₹12.45 Lakh, primarily consisting of a modest family residence and bank savings. She has highlighted that her strength lies in her "lived experience" rather than financial or political muscle.

For the 2026 polls, Debnath is locked in a high-profile four-cornered contest against Tirthankar Ghosh (TMC), Kalatan Dasgupta (CPI-M), and Subhashis Bhattacharya (Congress). Her campaign reached a crescendo during a joint rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where she spoke emotionally about the need for a "Fearless Bengal" and expressed her desire to eventually make her daughter's name public as a symbol of pride rather than a victim.

What Happened in the Previous Elections? This is Ratna Debnath’s first foray into electoral politics. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Panihati seat was won by TMC’s Nirmal Ghosh, who defeated the BJP’s Saikat State by a margin of 14,177 votes. The seat has traditionally seen a direct tussle between the TMC and the Left-Congress alliance, but the BJP’s vote share has seen a steady rise since 2019.

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Prior to the 2026 cycle, the Panihati region was a major center for the "Reclaim the Night" protests that followed the RG Kar incident. Debnath’s presence in the fray is seen as a direct attempt by the BJP to tap into the urban middle-class anger that sparked those protests. Polling in Panihati is scheduled for Phase II on April 29, 2026, with political analysts watching closely to see if her personal appeal can overcome the established organizational machines of her rivals.

(With inputs from local bureaus and ECI affidavits)