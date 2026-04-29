West Bengal: ECI seeks Falta report as EVM tampering charge mars Phase 2 polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday sought a report from poll authorities in South 24 Parganas after allegations surfaced that EVMs in multiple booths of Falta assembly constituency were tampered with during the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls, while sporadic clashes and tension were reported from several constituencies. A polling official marks a voter's finger with indelible ink during the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a repoll in Falta, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the tampering.

“In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called ‘Diamond Harbour Model,’ the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat. We demand an immediate repoll in all affected booths in Falta where such incidents have occurred,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X.

Of the 294 assembly seats in the state, polling for 152 constituencies was held in the first phase on April 23, while elections to the remaining 142 seats, including Falta, were conducted on Wednesday. Results will be declared on May 4.

In his post, Malviya uploaded three videos in which the EVM of Part 170 (Harindanga High School) was purportedly seen to have been compromised. The authenticity of the videos could not be independently verified.

“Booth 189 is also compromised in a similar manner along with several others,” Malviya added.

“We have sought a report from the District Election Officer and the observer. If the allegations are found true, then repoll could be ordered in the polling station. If it is found that EVMs in multiple polling stations were tampered, the entire assembly constituency may go for a repoll,” said a senior ECI official.

“The BJP knows that it is going to lose in Falta assembly by around two lakh votes and hence they are trying to find an exit route. They are making such baseless allegations just to create an alibi,” said TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, tension flared in Bhabanipur, a high-profile South Kolkata constituency where the BJP fielded heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari against chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the sitting MLA and TMC chairperson.

At around 12.30pm, Adhikari, who was visiting polling stations, reached Jai Hind Bhavan in the Kalighat area, where polling stations 217 and 218 were located. With Banerjee’s residence less than 500 metres away, the area is considered a TMC bastion.

Tension escalated when some BJP supporters raised “Joy Shree Ram” slogans on seeing Adhikari. TMC supporters responded with “Joy Bangla” slogans, leading to a heated exchange between rival groups. Kajari Banerjee, sister-in-law of the TMC supremo and local civic ward councillor, rushed to the spot with party supporters.

“Voting was going on peacefully when Adhikari approached a polling station and spoke with the people. Joy Shree Ram slogans were raised. If outsiders come here and raise BJP slogans, there will be a counter. TMC supporters raised ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans. Adhikari then brought in the police and CAPF and they resorted to lathi charge,” said Kajari Banerjee.

Police and CAPF personnel later used lathis to disperse the crowd and restore order.

“There was some chaos in the area. There were police and CAPF personnel. The situation was brought under control,” said a senior IPS officer.

Tension was also reported in Bhangar, a violence-prone constituency, when ISF candidate Nawsad Siddique visited a polling station. TMC supporters raised “Joy Bangla” slogans on seeing him, triggering a heated altercation. Police and CAPF later resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

In separate incidents, a BJP polling agent was allegedly beaten up by TMC supporters in Chapra in Nadia district; a scuffle broke out between TMC and Indian Secular Front supporters in Khanakul, Hooghly; and a BJP camp office was ransacked in Shantipur, Nadia.