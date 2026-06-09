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West Bengal restores general consent to CBI

The move comes nearly eight years after the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) withdrew the permission.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 06:00 am IST
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led West Bengal government on Monday restored the “general consent” for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the corruption cases, nearly eight years after the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) withdrew the permission, people familiar with the development said.

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“...the government of West Bengal in pursuance of section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, hereby gives its consent to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of the members of the DSPE in the whole of state of West Bengal for investigation of offences of classes of offences notified under section 3 of the Act, as amended from time to time, alleged to have been committed by employees of the Central government, central public sector units, and private persons...” the state government said in a notification.

The notification said the general consent is subject to a condition that no investigation shall be conducted by CBI against the public servants controlled by the West Bengal government without its prior permission.

Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and now West Bengal have since restored CBI’s powers.

A CBI officer, who asked not to be named, said - “It was a big challenge for us. Hundreds of our requests for case-to-case specific permissions have been pending with all these states. In West Bengal particularly, we were not able to take action under the prevention of corruption act. This development comes as a relief.”

In 2025, a parliamentary standing committee on personnel recommended a separate or a new law that will grant CBI the power to investigate cases without needing consent from the state governments.

The panel said that withdrawn general consent for CBI investigations limits severely its ability to investigate corruption and organised crime.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

central bureau of investigation west bengal government mamata banerjee bharatiya janata party
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