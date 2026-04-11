Elections 2026 LIVE: Modi to address 3 rallies in Bengal; TMC says BJP wants to 'erase India's diversity'

He also criticised the BJP’s plan to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal, saying it would weaken India’s diversity.

West Bengal election 2026

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Kerala election 2026

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on Thursday (April 9), with results for all 140 constituencies to be declared on May 4.

The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF for a comeback, and the NDA to open its account in the state.

Tamil Nadu election 2026

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

Assam election 2026

The 126-seat Assam Assembly went for polling on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.

The BJP-led NDA faces a contest from the Congress-led alliance in the state.

Puducherry election 2026

Puducherry went for polling along with Kerala and Assam on April 9. The counting of the votes will be taken up on May 4.