West UP rain: Aligarh schools shut, Yogi's Mathura visit cancelled | 5 facts

At least 10 people were killed and 11 injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday as incessant rainfall lashed the country's most populous state - affecting life. While seven were killed in the Etawah district, other mishaps were reported from Firozabad and Balrampur. Due to severe waterlogging in some parts of the state, the Aligarh administration has closed schools for two days.

Here are the top updates from Uttar Pradesh:

1. Seven children were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district in separate incidents after the walls of houses in Chandra Pura and Ghatiya Azmat Ali areas collapsed due to heavy rain. As many as 10 people have died across the district so far in rain-related incidents.

2. The train movement in Etawah was affected after lightning hit an OHE pillar on the Etawah-Gwalior branch line in Rahatpur, disrupting the power supply. Several trains including Rajdhani and Lucknow-Shatabdi Express were halted. However, the rail traffic resumed after 50 minutes.

3. Due to incessant rainfall, the Aligarh administration has shut schools for two days. According to a release, district magistrate Inder Veer Singh issued an order asking all government and private schools to remain shut till Saturday.

4. Massive waterlogging has been witnessed in Firozabad since Wednesday due to incessant rainfall. A house collapsed in Banshinagar locality under Shikohabad police station on Wednesday night killing one, and leaving eight members of the family injured, reported news agency PTI. In another incident in the district, one person died under the rubble of a collapsed wall in Nagla Gawe of the Eka police station area.

5. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Mathura to attend an event was cancelled due to waterlogging at the venue in Deen Dayal Dham in Farah. The CM later addressed the event virtually.

(With inputs from agencies, bureau)