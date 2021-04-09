Western Disturbance to bring scattered rain to Western Himalayas over weekend

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 10 which will bring scattered rainfall to the region, according to India Meteorological Department.

Isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between April 11 and 12. Two consecutive Western Disturbancess had brought rain to the region from April 4 to 8.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar and a trough (area of low pressure) is running from the cyclonic circulation to east Vidarbha across east Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. This trough is likely to shift southwestwards during the next 3-4 days. Supported by moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, the system is likely to cause Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand during next 3-4 days. Thundersquall (50-60 kmph) with hail is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha from April 9 to 11.

Isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next five days with maximum activity over Maharashtra on April 11 and 12. Isolated hailstorm very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on April 10 and 11.

Under the influence of lower level wind convergence over Arunachal Pradesh, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from April 8 to 12. Thundersquall activity is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during April 8 and 9.