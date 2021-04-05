IND USA
Several parts of the country had recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in March.(File photo/ AFP)
India saw third warmest March in 121 years: IMD

The all India average monthly maximum temperature during March 2021 with 32.65 degrees Celsius is the warmest in the last 11 years, IMD said.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 07:02 PM IST

March was third warmest in 121 years in terms of monthly average maximum temperature, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said.

The IMD, in its review for the month, said the observed monthly average maximum, minimum and mean temperature for the country as a whole during March this year are 32.65 degrees Celsius, 19.95 degrees Celsius and 26.30 degrees Celsius, respectively, against the normal 31.24 degrees Celsius, 18.87 degrees Celsius and 25.06 degrees Celsius based on the climatology period 1981-2010.

"The all India average monthly maximum temperature during March 2021 with 32.65 degrees Celsius is the warmest in the last 11 years, and third warmest in the last 121 years with 2010 and 2004 as the ever warmest and second warmest month with 33.09 degrees Celsius and 32.82 degrees Celsius, respectively," the IMD said.

Several parts of the country had recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in March.

india meteorological department climate change in india
