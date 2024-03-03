Wet start to pre-monsoon season; day temperatures drop across north India

New Delhi: The current wet spell is likely to continue with heavy rain or snow over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and moderate thunderstorm or hailstorm activity over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sikkim on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Maximum temperatures over the northwestern plains is expected to be normal till mid-March (Representative Photo)

But consecutive western disturbances are likely to impact the Westen Himalayan region till March 11, officials said, forecasting a wet start to the pre-monsoon season. Maximum temperatures over the northwestern plains is expected to be normal till mid-March, they said.

According to the IMD, several places in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand received heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall, while heavy rainfall/snowfall was received at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

Hailstorms was also reported over many parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Moreover, light to moderate rainfall at most places over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh; at a few places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat Region; at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, was received on Saturday, the country weather forecast department informed.

Owing to severe weather activity, maximum temperatures dropped in several parts of the country, according to IMD.

Due to moderate to heavy rain over north India in the past two days, maximum temperatures have dropped several notches over the plains, including Delhi NCR, the IMD said.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi went down by a couple of notches compared to 25.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday.

An active western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over north Pakistan and the neighbourhood in middle and upper tropospheric levels, and an induced low-pressure area is lying over west Punjab & neighbourhood, the IMD said.

Under their influence, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3, and a significant reduction in distribution and intensity thereafter, it said.

According to the IMD, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Uttar Pradesh and isolated light/moderate rainfall over Madhya Pradesh on March 3 and a gradual decrease in intensity thereafter. Isolated light/moderate rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan on Sunday.

“As predicted, there has been severe weather activity and snowfall in the Western Himalayan region and rainfall in the plains. Now this system will move towards the northeast of India. Intense rainfall/snowfall was mainly because of the western disturbance in combination with moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. With the passage of the WD, temperatures will drop marginally over north India. There is already a significant fall in day temperatures over many parts, including Delhi NCR. Two consecutive WDs are approaching, so weather is expected to be pleasant, not very high,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of March 5. Under its influence isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region from March 5 to 7, according to IMD.

The weather department officials informed a trough is running from southwest Madhya Pradesh to north interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. Due to the confluence of winds at lower tropospheric levels, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning is likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on Sunday and Monday, said IMD.

With the eastward movement of the current western disturbance, scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during the next five days, while isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, the IMD informed.

According to the IMD, isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Assam and Meghalaya during March 3 to 5 and over Nagaland during March 4 and 5. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema and Kerala during the next three days.

IMD has forecast the minimum temperature to go down to 12°C by Monday while the maximum is forecast to stay around 25°C.