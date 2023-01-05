What Air India told aviation regulator about man who urinated on woman passenger

Tata-Group-owned Air India submitted a report to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday regarding the recent alleged incident of a drunk man urinating on a woman co-passenger. The airline stated that the two passengers "appeared" to have resolved the issue, news agency PTI reported. Shankar Mishra, from Mumbai, is the man involved in the incident.

Mishra was booked on Wednesday after the airline filed a police complaint. According to police, while the incident occurred in the business class on a flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, the airlines informed about it on December 28. The incident came to light after the Times of India published a letter written by the woman to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran recounting her terrifying flight experience.

What Air India said in its report to DGCA

-Air India said a case had been registered at the Palam Palam Police Station in Delhi and that the woman passenger who was upset by the incident had her flight fare refunded.

-Air India also said the offender has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, citing a pending report from its internal committee.

-The airline stated that the woman passenger was given dry clothes and slippers after the incident because the man, her co-passenger, soiled her clothes and bags. The crew also helped the woman to change her seat in the same class, according to Air India's report.

-Air India's report added that the woman passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival but rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to have resolved the matter between them.

-The report stated that the crew chose not to summon law enforcement upon landing because there was no further flare-up or confrontation, and that they respected the perceived wishes of the woman passenger.

-The sources, according to PTI, said the airline responded by stating that the cabin crew reported the incident to the commander and logged it in the Voyage Report. During the investigation and reporting process, the airline was also reportedly in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.