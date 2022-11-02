Meghalaya CM's chopper makes emergency landing. What an adventure, he tweets

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma's helicopter on Wednesday made an emergency landing near Umiam lake after failing to get down at an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong due to bad weather.

Soon after, the CM shared a clip from the spot along with a few notes on the landing. Sangma said he was returning from Tura when the incident happened.

Stating that he enjoyed the scenery on the campus of the Union Christian College where the helicopter made the emergency landing, Sangma thanked the captain and pilot for bringing them back safely. “The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely,” he wrote.

He further said that he met the staff at the college and had lunch at the canteen.

“Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day!”

