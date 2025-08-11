What did Pak army chief Asim Munir say in US, triggering strong response from India?

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Monday condemned remarks made by Pakistan’s chief of army staff Asim Munir during his visit to the United States, terming them “nuclear sabre-rattling” and a sign of the Pakistani military’s dangerous mindset. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (AFP file)

In a statement, the MEA said such comments raised doubts about Pakistan’s nuclear command and control, “particularly in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.” The ministry called it “regrettable” that these threats were made on the soil of a friendly third country.

Reiterating India’s position, the MEA said, “India will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will take all steps necessary to safeguard national security.”

What did Asim Munir say in US

Addressing members of the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, Munir reportedly warned of using nuclear weapons if Pakistan faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

“We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us,” media reports quoted Munir as saying.

He also threatened action against any Indian dam built on the Indus River referring to New Delhi’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

“We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, 10 missiles se faarigh kar denge (we will destroy it with 10 missiles),” Munir was quoted as saying.

“The Indus River is not the Indians’ family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahi hai, al-Hamdulillah (we don’t have a missile shortage, Praise be to God),” he added.

The black-tie dinner where Munir spoke reportedly had strict security protocols, with guests barred from carrying mobile phones or digital devices. No official transcript was released, and accounts of the speech were reconstructed from multiple participants’ recollections, according to ThePrint.

Asim Munir's ‘juglar vein remark’

Munir reiterated his earlier characterization of Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein,” claiming that it is not an internal Indian issue but “an unresolved international issue,” reported news ANI citing a Pakistani outlet.

He further accused New Delhi of committing “aggression under Operation Sindoor,” describing it as a “grave violation” of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

“A bilateral conflict due to any mistake by India would be a huge blunder,” Munir told ARY News. He added that Pakistan’s response helped prevent a broader conflict and expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his efforts in easing tensions between the two nations.

Pattern of aggression from Pakistan’s military

Government sources said Munir’s rhetoric reflected a long-standing pattern of aggression from Pakistan’s military, particularly when bolstered by US support. They said this also exposed Pakistan’s lack of democracy, where the military holds the real power.

“Emboldened by reception and welcome by the US, the next step could possibly be a silent or open coup in Pakistan so that the Field Marshal becomes the President,” a source said.