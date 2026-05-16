Seized first time in India, why Captagon is called ‘Jihadi drug’ | Explained

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved its first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”, worth ₹182 crore under ‘Operation Ragepill’. Iraq, which borders Syria, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, is a transit country for drug smuggling and has become a major corridor for the drug trade in recent years, particularly for Captagon and crystal meth. (AFP File)

“The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs,” Shah said in a post on X.

“I repeat, we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB,” he added.

But what exactly is Captagon, and why did Amit Shah refer to it as a “Jihadi drug”? Here is a deep dive:

What is the Captagon drug? Captagon is the common street name historically associated with Fenethylline, a synthetic stimulant drug originally developed in the 1960s for medical treatment of attention disorders like ADHD and narcolepsy. Owing to its addictive properties and abuse potential, the original pharmaceutical formulation was eventually prohibited internationally by the 1980s.

According to sources, most illicit Captagon tablets currently circulating in illegal drug markets typically contain combinations of amphetamine, caffeine, methamphetamine, and other synthetic stimulants. The manufacturing of this drug is done secretly.

The sources added that Captagon is widely abused in parts of West Asia for its stimulant and euphoric effects. These effects include heightened alertness and energy, reduced hunger and fatigue, temporary euphoria, prolonged wakefulness, and increased confidence and aggression.

The drug reportedly also causes impaired judgment, impulsive behaviour, and psychological dependence upon repeated use.

It is also referred to in some regions as the “Poor Man’s Cocaine.”

Why is Captagon referred to as a ‘Jihadi drug’? Sources said that Captagon has frequently been referred to in international media and security discourse as the "Jihadi Drug” due to repeated allegations and intelligence inputs over the years linking its abuse and trafficking with extremist and conflict-zone networks operating in parts of West Asia.

International agencies have identified the Captagon trade as one of the most significant emerging synthetic drug threats in West Asia, involving clandestine laboratories, precursor chemical diversion, hawala financing, forged trade documentation, maritime trafficking routes, courier networks, and sophisticated concealment mechanisms. This is due to its comparatively low production cost and extremely high illicit demand. The primary hub of illegal Captagon production has historically been Syria.

The terminology emerged due to its use by groups like the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) because the stimulant effects of the drug allegedly enabled users to remain awake for extended periods, suppress fear and exhaustion, increase aggression and risk-taking behaviour, and sustain prolonged combat-like activity under stressful conditions.

Various international investigations and conflict-zone recoveries over the past decade indicated that Captagon tablets were found among armed groups and trafficking syndicates operating in war-affected regions.

According to sources, the enormous profits generated from Captagon trafficking have also reportedly become a significant source of illicit financing for extremist-linked networks such as ISIS.