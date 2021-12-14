What is Gram Ujala scheme? All you need to know

The Andhra Pradesh government will from Tuesday distribute 10 lakh LED bulbs to households in rural areas under the Gram Ujala scheme to mark National Energy Conservation Day.

The bulbs will be distributed at an affordable rate of ₹10 per unit and the expense will be borne by a state-owned Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

It is also being done as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Under the scheme, the CESL will distribute 7-Watt, and 12-Watt energy-efficient LED bulbs that would come with a guarantee period of three years against submission of working incandescent bulbs.

What is Gram Ujala scheme?

Gram Ujala was launched by the Union minister of power and new and renewable energy RK Singh in March this year, in an attempt to raise awareness against climate change and to save electricity. "The move will save 2025 million kilowatt of energy per year," Singh said during the launch of the scheme.

Under the initiative, LED bulbs will be distributed at a highly subsidised rate at ₹10 across 2,579 villages in five states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Residents can buy a maximum of 5 LED bulbs by paying for old 100 watts bulbs. The government will also install meters at these houses.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, HT's sister website, this will save 2025 million units (kWh) of electricity annually, while there will also be a reduction in carbon emissions by 16.5 lakh tons per annum. This will provide better lighting in homes at a cheaper rate.

The scheme has already achieved a distribution mark of more than 33 lakh LED bulbs in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Starting Tuesday, it will be active in the other three states as well, the power ministry said in a statement.

The Ujala scheme is being implemented by EESL, a joint venture of leading PSUs under the administration of the ministry of power.

