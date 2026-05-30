‘What is happening now?’: TMC's Derek O'Brien to Amit Shah after Abhishek Banerjee roughed up in Bengal

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday questioned the security situation in West Bengal after party leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked by a mob during a visit to the family of a person killed in post-poll violence.

TMC leaders alleged that the protest was politically motivated and accused the BJP of engineering the attack to disrupt Abhishek Banerjee's visit.(ANI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, O'Brien said that Banerjee, whom he described as the Lok Sabha leader of the second-largest opposition party, faced an attack while visiting the bereaved family and sought answers over the security arrangements.

"What is happening now in Bengal? The Lok Sabha Leader of the second largest Opposition party @AITCofficial went to visit the family of a person murdered by BJP in post-poll violence. @abhishekaitc was lynched and attacked by a few BJP supporters. Life at risk. Where are the police? Why was security withdrawn on the day of counting? Let the Home Minister answer," O'Brien said in the post.

The TMC leader alleged that Banerjee's security had been withdrawn on the day of counting and sought an explanation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Banerjee was roughed up on Saturday, allegedly by locals, when he visited West Bengal's Sonarpur area to meet families of post-poll violence victims, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee was roughed up on Saturday, allegedly by locals, when he visited West Bengal's Sonarpur area to meet families of post-poll violence victims, police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at the MP by unidentified people who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him, while they shouted 'thief, thief' slogans at Banerjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at the MP by unidentified people who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him, while they shouted 'thief, thief' slogans at Banerjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TMC leaders alleged that the protest was politically motivated and accused the BJP of engineering the attack to disrupt Banerjee's visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC leaders alleged that the protest was politically motivated and accused the BJP of engineering the attack to disrupt Banerjee's visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON