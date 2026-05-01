What is ‘Missing Link’ project launched on Mumbai-Pune Expressway? ‘Engineering marvel’ explained

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the 13.3-km-long "Missing Link" project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as an ‘engineering marvel’ and an ‘iconic project’ as he inaugurated the much-awaited 13.3km project on Friday.

The much-awaited 13.3-km-long "Missing Link" project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway aims at bypassing the steep mountain pass section in order to improve road safety and reduce travel time between the two key cities. (PTI)

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The key project between on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has been constructed to bypass the steep mountain pass section to improve road safety and reduce travel time between the two key cities.

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Fadnavis inaugurated the Missing Link at the Khalapur in Raigad district end of the expressway in the afternoon and then drove on the Lonavala-bound carriageway of the project. He was accompanied by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Here is all you need to know about Maharashtra's 'Missing Link' Project:

The key project has been developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The project has reportedly been built at a cost of ₹ 7,000 crore.

7,000 crore. Fadnavis said the project features the widest road tunnel in the world and the tallest cable-stayed bridge in the country, making it an iconic infrastructure asset for Maharashtra. He said this has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

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{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis said the Missing Project will act as an ‘economic multiplier’ and help create an economy worth ₹ 70,000 crore by boosting investments, connectivity and industrial growth along the corridor.

70,000 crore by boosting investments, connectivity and industrial growth along the corridor. The project includes two tunnels, two viaducts and a cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley. It bypasses the steep and accident-prone ghat section that witnesses frequent traffic congestion, especially during weekends and on public holidays.

Fadnavis said the Missing Link project was conceptualised in 2010. However, it got stalled due to multiple objections, including concerns over a lake above the alignment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis said the Missing Project will act as an ‘economic multiplier’ and help create an economy worth ₹ 70,000 crore by boosting investments, connectivity and industrial growth along the corridor.

70,000 crore by boosting investments, connectivity and industrial growth along the corridor. The project includes two tunnels, two viaducts and a cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley. It bypasses the steep and accident-prone ghat section that witnesses frequent traffic congestion, especially during weekends and on public holidays.

Fadnavis said the Missing Link project was conceptualised in 2010. However, it got stalled due to multiple objections, including concerns over a lake above the alignment. {{/usCountry}}

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Mumbai: The Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' project is seen on the day of its inauguration, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Friday, May 1, 2026. (PTI)

Traffic jam and Fadnavis's apology

While the chief minister inaugurated the road project for road safety and smoother traffic movement, a massive traffic jam was witnessed in the Khandala or Bhor 'ghat' (mountain pass) section of the expressway. The commuters questioned the government over the timing of the function considering the school holidays and a long weekend as many were stuck in the traffic since early morning.

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Fadnavis then apologised to people for the inconvenience during his speech at the inauguration event. He also said the completion of the project, which was executed in difficult terrain, was a "dream come true".

"This should not be called a Missing Link but a Connecting Link. Nothing is missing. Everything is in place," he was quoted as saying.

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