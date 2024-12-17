What is 'One Nation One Election' proposal: Explained in points

The Central Government is bringing the ‘One Nation, One Election' Bill in Parliament on Tuesday. The cabinet approved the proposed plan last week and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the much anticipated draft in the Lok Sabha. A committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind recommended the holding of simultaneous elections at all levels. (Representative Image)

The government is said to be keen on holding wider consultations on bills which are likely to be referred to a parliamentary committee.

Sources said the government was also keen to consult the Speakers of various state legislative assemblies through the committee.

But what exactly is the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan? Here is the proposal explained in a few points.

‘One Nation, One Election' bill explained in points

1. The committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which proposed that plan, argued that holding frequent elections each year negatively impacts the economy, polity, and society. It recommended reinstating the conduction of simultaneous elections to tackle it.

2. The first phase of the plan will align the election dates for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Subsequently, municipal and panchayat elections will be synchronised with these, taking place within 100 days in the next phase of the plan.

3. Following a general election, the President may issue a notification declaring the date on which the Lok Sabha convenes as the 'appointed date', ensuring continued synchronization.

4. Newly-formed state assemblies will have a shortened term to coincide with the next general elections.

5. The establishment of an implementation group to oversee and ensure the successful execution of these reforms was also recommended by the Kovind committee.

6. Article 324A has been proposed to be inserted into the constitution to facilitate simultaneous elections for Panchayats and Municipalities. The committee also proposed an amendment to Article 325 to create a unified voter roll and photo ID card for all elections. But this amendment will require ratification from states.

7. In the event of a hung house or no-confidence motion, new elections will be called, but the term of the newly elected house will only extend until the next general election.

8. The committee has advocated for new elections in the case of a hung house or no-confidence motion. The newly elected Lok Sabha will serve the remaining term of the previous one, while state assemblies will continue until the Lok Sabha’s term expires, unless dissolved earlier.

9. The Election Commission is advised to proactively plan for the procurement of essential equipment, such as EVMs and VVPATs, to ensure efficient election management.