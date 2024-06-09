Narendra Modi 3.0: Ministers who are not members of the Lok Sabha

The Union cabinet of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government saw many new ministers being sworn in on June 9, including a few members from the Rajya Sabha and some others who either did not contest or lost the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi addresses a meeting with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders before the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and council of ministers, at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history on Sunday by taking the oath of office for a third consecutive term. He is the first non-Congress leader and the second after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve this milestone.



Along with him, President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to 71 ministers.

Here are the ministers who are not members of the Lok Sabha:

S Jaishankar: A Rajya Sabha member elected from Gujarat twice, Jaishankar has been inducted into the Union cabinet once again. He was made the Minister of External Affairs on May 31, 2019, under Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second straight term.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Sitharaman, who held the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance as Cabinet Minister, has been once again inducted into the Modi 3.0 government.

JP Nadda: Rajya Sabha member and national president of the BJP, Nadda was inducted into Modi 3.0 Cabinet on Sunday. Nadda has earlier served as Union health minister in Narendra Modi's first term from November 9, 2014 to May 30, 2019.

Ramdas Athawale: President of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Rajya Sabha member, Athawale was the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the previous government. The RPI(A), an NDA ally, did not field any candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra.

Hardeep Singh Puri: Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister of housing and urban affairs, Puri was also sworn is as the minister in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. a 1974 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Singh served as the permanent representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 and joined the BJP in January 2014.

George Kurian: An advocate and BJP state general secretary in Kerala, Kurian has been inducted into the council of ministers. He has been an organisation man within the Kerala BJP for the last four decades after he entered politics through the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Satish Dubey: Rajya Sabha MP and Brahmin leader from Bihar's Champaran region, he represented the Valmiki Nagar seat in the Lok Sabha from 2014 and 2019. Dube gained prominence as an activist taking up the issues of sugarcane farmers.



Sanjay Seth: Businessman and politician from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth is a Rajya Sabha member, who has led an extraordinarily eventful career. He was sworn in as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday. He began his political journey as a student leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1976 and became a parliamentarian in 2019.



Ramnath Thakur: Two-time JD (U) Rajya Sabha member and son of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, Ramnath Thakur was also sworn in as the minister of state on Sunday.

BL Verma: Rajya Sabha MP BL Verma was also sworn in as the minister of state on Sunday. He was the minister of state in ministry of development in north eastern region in the previous term of Narendra Modi.



Pabita Margherita: Rajya MP Pabita Margherita representing Assam was sworn in as the minister of the state in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

L Murugan: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and former Union minister of state for animal husbandry, L Murugan was defated by DMK’s N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj in the Lok Sabha polls. However, he was inducted into the Union Cabinet again on Sunday.

Ravneet Singh Bittu: The 48-year-old politician and three-time MP quit the Congress party and joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He was fielded from the Ludhiana constituency but lost to Congress’ Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.