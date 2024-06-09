JP Nadda to host NDA MPs for dinner after swearing-in of Modi 3.0. Check what's on menu
The BJP chief, whose stint ends later this month, is also likely to be inducted as a minister.
BJP chief JP Nadda will host MPs of the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a dinner on Sunday after the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi, under whom the NDA secured a third consecutive term in office by winning the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.
Nadda, whose tenure as the head of the ruling party ends this month, too, is expected to be inducted as a minister.
The menu for the dinner programme at his residence, meanwhile, has items specially relished in the summer season, including five types each of juices and shakes; stuffed lichi, ‘matka kulfi,’ mango cream, and ‘raita’ (five types).
The dinner menu will also feature ‘jodhpuri sabzi,’ dal, dum biryani, and five types of bread. The event will also have a counter for Punjabi food.
Those fond of millets will get ‘bajra khichdi,’ while for those with a sweet tooth, there will be eight types of desserts, four varieties of 'ghewar,' as well as white ‘rasmalai.’
Tea and coffee will be served as well.
PM-designate Modi will take oath at 7:15 pm in a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for what will be his third successive term, and third overall.
The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, while the Congress came a distant second with 99 seats. The alliances led by the country's two largest parties, i.e. NDA and INDIA, respectively, won 293 and 233 seats.
However, the BJP failed to achieve what would have been its third straight single-party majority. In 2014, the saffron party won 282 seats, and increased its tally by 21 seats five years later.
(With ANI inputs)
