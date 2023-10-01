What is the ‘75-day challenge’ of Ankit Baiyanpuria that PM Modi discussed with him?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday joined Haryana's Ankit Baiyanpuria, a fitness influencer, in a cleanliness drive as part of the ‘Swacchata Hi Seva campaign’. During this collaboration, Baiyanpuria was asked about his ‘75-day challenge’, which he had shared on his Instagram account with the goal of enhancing his mental fortitude and self-discipline. This unique challenge became a topic of discussion as Modi and Baiyanpuria engaged in a simultaneous interaction while participating in the cleanliness drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with wrestler Ankit Baiyanpuriya participates in a special cleanliness programme under 'Swachchta hi Seva' campaign ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi, Sunday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive was launched as part of the celebrations marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience with Baiyanpuriya and said, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!”

In the video shared by the prime minister, he was seen asking Baiyanpuria about his daily fitness routine and the fitness challenge he has taken up for a total of 75 days. “Ankit aap physical activity keliye kitne time dete ho?” (Ankit, how much time do you dedicate to physical activity in a day?) Modi was seen asking in the video. To this, Ankit replied that he spends a total of four to five hours in a day and mentioned that he is inspired by Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankit Baiyanpuriya's 75-day hard challenge: Five rules to follow

Drinking four litres of water every day. Working out twice a day for 45 minutes each, one outdoors and the other indoors. Taking a selfie after the workout. Following a specific diet with restrictions on alcohol and no cheat meals Reading 10 pages of a non-fiction book every day.

Who is Ankit Baiyanpuria?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankit Baiyanpuria, a former Indian wrestler hailing from Sonipat's Bayanpur, has gained recognition as a fitness influencer by promoting traditional and indigenous workout techniques. He is known for his exceptional workout methods that not only enhance physical health but also prioritise mental well-being. He incorporates inspirational readings like the 'Bhagavad Gita' into his fitness routines, which have garnered substantial attention on social media platforms.

In 2022, a shoulder injury during his mud wrestling days prompted Ankit to shift his focus. He turned to Instagram, where he began sharing his fitness journey. During his research on fitness, he discovered Andy Frisella's '75-day Hard Challenge.' Remarkably, Ankit attracted over 2.5 million followers within just 28 days. At present, his Instagram following has grown to 4.9 million devoted supporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON