Watch: Ankit Baiyanpuria joins PM Modi in 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. Who is this fitness influencer?

Ankit Baiyanpuria, a fitness influencer, took part in the 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign on Sunday, a day before Gandhi Jayanti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ankit Baiyanpuria, a fitness influencer, take part in the 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' programme.

Sharing a video of him with the fitness influencer on social media, Modi, wrote, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!"

In the video, Modi is heard asking Ankit how will the Swachhata mission help his fitness. To which, Ankit replies, “It's our responsibility to keep our nature clean. If it remains clean, we will stay fit.”

Ankit also said the people of Sonipat have started focusing on cleanliness.

Who is Ankit Baiyanpuria?

Ankit Baiyanpuria, a former desi wrestler from Bayanpur, Sonipat, is a fitness influencer and has gained prominence for his promotion of traditional and indigenous workout methods.

Ankit got a new fame earlier this year when he launched the demanding 75 'Hard Challenge' to enhance his mental fortitude and self-discipline.

Raised by labourer parents, Ankit's impeccable workout techniques and distinct routines, which not only focus on physical health but also incorporate mental well-being, with readings like the ‘Bhagavad Gita’, are quite popular on social media.

In 2022, a dislocated shoulder during his mud wrestling days forced Ankit to shift gears. He took to Instagram and started sharing his fitness journey.

It was after researching fitness that he came across Andy Frisella's '75-day Hard Challenge'. Ankit had amassed more than 2.5 million followers in just 28 days!

The '75 Days Hard Challenge' mandated progress selfies, a strict diet, plenty of water, and daily readings, alongside outdoor workouts. With his unique greeting, 'Ram Ram sarya ne,' Ankit forged a deep connection with his Instagram audience.

His transition from trying content on YouTube back in the days, when he uploaded a Haryanvi comedy, to a fitness influencer was catalysed by the Covid-19 lockdown after three major injuries that propelled him to put a stop to his wrestling career.

PM Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign call

After Modi called upon people across the country to take part in a cleanliness drive on October 1, leaders from across the country took part in the 'Shramdaan for Cleanliness' programme as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign on Sunday.

From Union home minister Amit Shah to BJP chief JP Nadda to several Union ministers and MPs were seen taking part in the cleanliness drive under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign across the nation.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in the campaign in Sitapur. UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also took part in a cleanliness drive under the 'Garbage Free India – Clean India' campaign.

BJP president JP Nadda and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi were also seen taking part in the 'Swacchta Abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) in New Delhi. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took part in the cleanliness drive organised under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Patna.

Earlier during his 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, Modi said, "A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1 that is on Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place."

'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign is a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign. This follows PM Modi's appeal for one hour of 'Shramdaan for swachhata' at 10am on 1st Oct by all citizens.

