Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'What is the Centre doing?': Raut's retort to Bhagwat's drug menace claim
india news

'What is the Centre doing?': Raut's retort to Bhagwat's drug menace claim

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s retort came after Mohan Bhagwat, during his annual Vijaya Dashami address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, said that drugs were coming into India from bordering countries and the money generated is being used for anti-national activities.
Raut said that when it was decided that demonetisation will be enforced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that it will stop the drug mafia.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday reacted to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president Mohan Bhagwat's allegation that the use of narcotics is increasing in India. Raut’s retort came after Mohan Bhagwat, during his annual Vijaya Dashami address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, said that drugs were coming into India from bordering countries and the money generated is being used for anti-national activities.

Bhagwat also said the Centre is doing its best to control the menace and urged families to incorporate the right values in their children so that drug addiction can be prevented

“If he (Mohan Bhagwat) says something, it has significance. If money generated from drugs and narcotics is being used against the country, then what is the Centre doing. Who is heading the Centre?” Raut asked.

Raut said that when it was decided that demonetisation will be enforced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that it will stop the drug mafia. “But if this (drug mafia) has not been stopped, then the RSS chief's concerns are correct and we support it as well,” the Sena MP told reporters.

The political debate over the drugs issue comes amid two cases—the Mumbai cruise ship drugs raid involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and the Mundra drug haul case where 3,000 kilograms of drugs were seized.

RELATED STORIES

While Aryan Khan will continue to remain in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail for another six days and order on his bail plea will be passed on October 20, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at five locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) linked to the Mundra port case. This was the second in a series of raids carried out by the central agency on October 9 in connection with the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi lays foundation stone of hostel built by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj

Two soldiers, including a JCO, killed in counter-terrorist operation in Poonch

In Vijayadashami speech, RSS chief renews demand for population policy

Widespread rain likely over east and northwest India during next 3-4 days
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP