What Ranveer Allahbadia lost due to ‘India’s Got Latent' row? YouTuber replies

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has said that the ‘India’s Got Latent' controversy took a “huge toll on him emotionally, financially and professionally'. He added that the row left his parents “disappointed” and let his team down. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

During an Instagram Q&A session, Allahbadia had responded to a follower to asked what he lost because of the incident.

“Lost: Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents' contentment & much more. Gained: Transformation, spiritual growth, toughness. Will slowly work towards getting back everything that's lost. Let the work speak,” the influencer wrote on his Instagram Story while replying to his follower.

When a follower asked Allahbadia what was his most fearful thought in the last two months, he replied,""That I let down the families of my team members because of my mistake. People don't understand how many jobs are at stake. Quickly wrote off my career and hence the careers of 300+ people. Learnt very deeply about human nature."

“Mobs love seeing people fall. But we will keep moving forward. I'm not 100% okay even now. Have to give it my all because MANY livelihoods depend on my work,” he added.

‘India’s Got Latent' controversy

‘India’s Got Latent', a YouTube comedy show hosted by stand-up comedian Samay Raina came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode.

Allahbadia's comment about a contestant involving their parents quickly went viral and was met with widespread criticism on social media.

The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but lacked humour.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in his apology.

On Tuesday, Allahbadia and Samay Raina appeared before Maharashtra Cyber office in Mumbai and recorded their statements in connection with the case filed against them for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content on the YouTube show.