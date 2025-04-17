Ranveer Allahbadia shares update on Samay Raina's comeback, reveals India's Got Latent controversy got them closer
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is back with his podcast, The Ranveer Show, following the India's Got Latent controversy. However, fans are still eagerly waiting for Samay Raina to return to his comedy shows. In a recent AMA session on Instagram, Ranveer opened up about how the controversy affected him and also revealed whether he’s still in touch with Samay. (Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia was told to take a break after India's Got Latent row: ‘Took a toll on my mental health')
Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's comeback
On Wednesday, Ranveer hosted an AMA session on Instagram, where he responded to fans' queries regarding the India's Got Latent controversy. When asked if he is still in touch with Samay, Ranveer responded, “Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us. Just wanna say, love you @ashishchanchlani & @the.rebel.kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai...”
Ranveer also spoke about what he lost as a result of the India's Got Latent controversy, saying, “Lost: Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents' contentment and much more. Gained: Transformation, spiritual growth, toughness. Will slowly work towards getting back everything that's lost. Let the work speak.”
About India's Got Latent Controversy
In February, Ranveer appeared on Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent alongside fellow influencers Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. However, Ranveer’s remarks about parents and sex during the show sparked backlash on social media. Despite issuing a video apology, multiple FIRs were filed against him, Ashish, Apoorva, Samay, and the show’s makers.
On 3 March, the Supreme Court permitted Ranveer to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media. However, he was required to submit an undertaking that The Ranveer Show would uphold “morality and decency” and be suitable for all ages. Apoorva, who had deleted all her posts from social media following the controversy, has since returned with a video sharing her experience. Ashish also released a video discussing how he dealt with the situation.
