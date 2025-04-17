Ranveer Allahbadia shares update on Samay Raina's comeback, reveals India's Got Latent controversy got them closer

Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's comeback

On Wednesday, Ranveer hosted an AMA session on Instagram, where he responded to fans' queries regarding the India's Got Latent controversy. When asked if he is still in touch with Samay, Ranveer responded, “Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us. Just wanna say, love you @ashishchanchlani & @the.rebel.kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai...”

Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's comeback.

Ranveer also spoke about what he lost as a result of the India's Got Latent controversy, saying, “Lost: Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents' contentment and much more. Gained: Transformation, spiritual growth, toughness. Will slowly work towards getting back everything that's lost. Let the work speak.”

Ranveer on impact of controversy on him.

About India's Got Latent Controversy

In February, Ranveer appeared on Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent alongside fellow influencers Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. However, Ranveer’s remarks about parents and sex during the show sparked backlash on social media. Despite issuing a video apology, multiple FIRs were filed against him, Ashish, Apoorva, Samay, and the show’s makers.

On 3 March, the Supreme Court permitted Ranveer to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media. However, he was required to submit an undertaking that The Ranveer Show would uphold “morality and decency” and be suitable for all ages. Apoorva, who had deleted all her posts from social media following the controversy, has since returned with a video sharing her experience. Ashish also released a video discussing how he dealt with the situation.