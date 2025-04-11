Ranveer Allahbadia ‘crashed and burned’ post India's Got Latent row, Emraan Hashmi warns him of ‘fair-weather friends’

Ranveer, Emraan talk about true friends

Ranveer Allahbadia then spoke about the last few months when he learnt about the "glamour and facade" in the entertainment industry. He then asked Emraan if he felt the same during trying times in his life.

Echoing him, Emraan said, “When your chips are down, you know who your fair-weather friends are. Sab patli gali se nikal jaate hai (everybody leaves). Then you are left with the people who really matter. So when your chips are down and those who become your support, they are your friends."

Emraan says ‘friends’ is a misused term in entertainment industry

Emraan elaborated on friends and friendships in the entertainment world. "The word friends is a very misused term in our industry. The people with whom you party, hobnob, gossip about the industry, woh kabhi kabhi kuch cheezein lene k liye aate hai aapke zindagi se (they come to your lives sometimes to take things from you). I think it's a need-based relationship; it's not friendship. It's all part and parcel of glamour also. When you face failures, you know who your real friends are,” he said.

Speaking about the last three months, Ranveer said it was "such a shock". He said he was "genuinely at my peak and then we crashed and burned. At this point, I'm the powder, and the powder is collecting itself to shape up again."

Ranveer sparked a major controversy earlier this year with his comments on Samay Raina's comedy show India's Got Latent, which led to court cases and a temporary ban on his show as well.

The Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, though it termed his remarks "vulgar". He was allowed to resume his show by the apex court earlier last month. Ranveer made his social media comeback recently.

About Emraan's next film

Emraan will next be seen in Ground Zero, in which he will play a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film will hit theatres on April 25. Sai Tamhankar is also in the film.