Ranveer Allahbadia was told to take a break after India's Got Latent row: ‘Took a toll on my mental health'

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has addressed the India's Got Latent row in his latest podcast, which marks his first release since the controversy. In a candid admission, he revealed that the ordeal took a significant toll on his mental health. He shared that the experience was so overwhelming that many people advised him to take a temporary hiatus from creating content. Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia talks about ‘mushkil’ phase, apologises in 1st video after controversy: Ho sake toh aapne dil mein… In February, Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in the middle of a controversy after appearing in an episode of India's Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent row and mental health

On Monday, Ranveer shared a new podcast on his YouTube channel in which he is seen having a conversation with a Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche.

In the podcast, Ranveer says in Hindi, "My mental health took a toll at that time... I was trying to be reflective, thinking about what else I have done wrong apart from that remark. I was doing meditation and trying to calm down... My family was hurt, and I was heartbroken. During that phase, I had to handle myself, my family, and my team. I kept asking myself, 'What just happened?’ So many losses, I hurt family members, and things that I had to endure”.

“I'm undergoing self-reflection, but I still haven't found the answers. The approach for transformation is to learn from mistakes and move forward... I will make Indians understand. My personal ambitions have taken a backseat,” he added.

Ranveer continued, “I've understood the world a lot in these three weeks. And I don’t mean this in a negative way. When such situations arise, people's true character is revealed. I saw a lot of good in people too. My close friends and mentors stood by me, and even people I had never met before reached out to help. Some people said that I should take a break from content creation for 1-2 years because if something this bad has happened, it might be due to a long-term series of mistakes on my part. But I believe that I have reached this point through my actions and hard work. Toh agar iss daldal se nikalna hoga toh vo bhi action aur mehnat se hi hoga, I think (If I have to get out of this mess, it will also be through action and hard work)."

All about the India’s Got Latent row involving Ranveer

In February, Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in the middle of a controversy after appearing in an episode of India's Got Latent, which also featured Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. On the show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?"

At that moment, everyone present on the show laughed it off, but the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received intense backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against the makers and those present on the show. In an apology video on X, Ranveer admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny. He also submitted a written apology to the NCW over his offensive remarks made on the show. Several FIRs were lodged against him, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for his comments on parents and sex. Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks "vulgar" and said he had a "dirty mind" that shamed society.