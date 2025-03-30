Ranveer Allahbadia talks about ‘mushkil’ phase, apologises in 1st video after controversy: Ho sake toh aapne dil mein…

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia found himself at the centre of controversy after his remarks on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The YouTuber dropped his first video on his YouTube channel on Sunday after almost two months, in which he thanked his supporters and apologised for his remarks. He also promised to create content more responsibly. (Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia says he’s getting death threats, promises he ‘won’t run away’ after police couldn't trace him) Ranveer Allahbadia apologises in first video after controversy.

Ranveer Allahbadia's first YouTube video after India's Got Latent controversy

In the video, he apologised while recalling his ordeal and said, “Saare supporters, saare well-wishers ko thank you. Aapke positive messages ne mujhe aur mere pariwar ko bahut zyada help kiya kyunki yeh phase bahut zyada mushkil tha. Khule aam aise violent threats, itna social media hatred, itne saare media articles. Itna kuch dekha aur uss sab ke beech aapke DMs ne hume bahut support kiya (To all my supporters and well-wishers, thank you. Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot because this phase was extremely difficult. Facing open threats, so much social media hatred, and so many media articles—it was overwhelming. But amidst all that, your messages supported us)."

He added, "Zindagi ke low samay main aapko pata lagta hai ki sirf safalta aapke saath nahi chalegi. Aapko failure ka bhi samna karna padega. Itne saare log mujhe beta maante hain, itne saare log mujhe bhai maante hain, mainly un logon ko sorry (In life's low moments, you realise that success alone won’t always be with you; you have to face failure too. So many people consider me their son, so many see me as their brother—to them, I sincerely apologise)."

He promised to create content more responsibly and said, "I promise that as long as I create content for the next 20-30 years, I will do it more responsibly. I've understood that I have a huge responsibility on my shoulders. The fact that you all consider me a member of your family is the biggest responsibility. Ho sake toh aapne dil mein mere liye jagah firse banana (If possible, please make space for me in your hearts again)."

Ranveer also thanked his team and crew members for standing by him, mentioning that not a single person from his 300-member crew resigned when he faced a rough patch. He also expressed gratitude to the actors, sportspersons, and other eminent personalities who had appeared on his show in the past for supporting him.

He further urged people to support him in his new journey, saying, “I love podcasting, I love content creation. Hamare desh ka history, culture explore karna, yeh mera passion hai and that's what I am doing through my job... Mujhe desh ke culture se bohot jyada pyaar hai, and I am now trying to write a new story after this full stop. I hope you support me and my team in this journey (Exploring our country’s history and culture is my passion, and that’s what I am doing through my work… I have immense love for our nation’s culture, and I am now trying to write a new story after this full stop. I hope you support me and my team in this journey).”

He also shared that meditation and prayers helped him when his mental health was deteriorating. He said this made him realise that only God is truly with you. He quipped that he doesn’t see this phase as a punishment but rather as God’s way of helping him improve his work.

Why did Ranveer Allahbadia face backlash?

Ranveer faced backlash for his comments on parents and sex during Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Even though he apologised, multiple complaints were filed against him. He was barred from creating content online or posting videos. The Supreme Court termed his remarks “vulgar” and said he had a “dirty mind” that shamed society. However, recently, the court allowed him to resume his podcast but instructed him to refrain from discussing the case in his videos.