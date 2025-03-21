Comedian Samay Raina announces he is rescheduling his India tour amid India's Got Latent row

Youtuber and comedian Samay Raina has rescheduled his upcoming India tour amid the ongoing India's Got Latent row. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Samay shared the update with his fans and promised refunds to people who bought tickets for the show. (Also Read | Samay Raina is ‘depressed, scared’ after India's Got Latent row, says friend Shwetabh Gangwar: ‘I saw a broken man’) Comedian Samay Raina spoke about his India tour.

Samay Raina postpones India tour, yet to announce new dates

Samay wrote, "Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon (folded hands and red heart emojis)." The comedian's decision to reschedule the India tour came amid the ongoing case against him for promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his show India's Got Latent.

What is the India's Got Latent controversy

The controversy started after an FIR was filed earlier this month against Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

More about the row

Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia have already approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements in connection with the matter. The Maharashtra cyber police have reportedly summoned more than 30 people for questioning after registering an FIR against them. However, the police have not yet recorded the statement of Samay, who hosted the India's Got Latent show.

The show came under scrutiny after Ranveer made some offensive remarks on the show. During an appearance on India's Got Latent show, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex or join in once and stop it forever?" The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming him for his remarks.

(With ANI inputs)