What sparked the royal family clash in Udaipur's City Palace?

Udaipur’s City Palace on Monday became the center of escalating tensions after BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh was blocked from entering the palace, just hours after being named the ceremonial head of the Mewar royal family. BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters denied entry to Udaipur's City Palace on Monday, shortly after being named the ceremonial head of the Mewar royal family. (Screengrab)

His anointment at a ceremony in Chittorgarh fort followed the death of his father, Mahendra Singh Mewar, earlier this month.

Heavy police presence surrounded Udaipur's City Palace as tensions escalated, with reports of stones being allegedly thrown from inside. Police personnel were on high alert and notices from Arvind Singh warned of legal action against trespassing.

The dispute stems from a long-standing feud between Vishvaraj Singh’s father, Mahendra Singh Mewar, and his estranged brother, Arvind Singh Mewar, both descendants of Rajput king Maharana Pratap. Arvind Singh currently manages the City Palace and the Eklingnath temple, which added fuel to the conflict.

Following the anointment of Vishvaraj Singh as the head of the royal family after his father’s death, Arvind Singh issued a notice opposing his nephew’s planned visit to the family temple and the City Palace as part of the royal rituals.

Arvind Singh, the chairman and managing trustee of the Shree Eklingji Trust in Udaipur, oversees both the Eklingnath temple and the City Palace.

In response to his notices issued earlier that day, warning of legal action for trespassing or property damage, a strong police presence was stationed outside the City Palace gates to maintain order.

Later in the evening, after the anointment ceremony at Chittorgarh fort, Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters arrived in Udaipur, hoping to visit the palace and temple. However, their plans were thwarted by the heavy security, preventing their entry into the sites.

Vishvaraj Singh's supporters attempted to cross the barricades but were stopped by the police.

Senior officials, including Udaipur Collector Arvind Poswal and SP Yogesh Goyal, spoke to Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters to resolve the situation. They also held discussions with Arvind Singh's son, but the talks ended without a resolution.

Due to the tense situation, the police have submitted a report to the additional district magistrate, requesting the appointment of a receiver for the area in the City Palace, from Bali Pol to Dhuni. Vishvaraj Singh had planned to visit Dhuni for a darshan after his anointment.

After being denied entry, Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters moved to Jagdish Chowk, which is just a few metres away from the City Palace.



With PTI inputs