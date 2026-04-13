What was Haryana’s wage hike and and why did it impact Noida workers?

Tensions escalated in parts of Noida on Monday as industrial workers continued protests over wages, with the agitation turning violent in some areas. What began as a demand for better pay has now spilled onto the streets, with workers linking their demands directly to a recent decision taken in neighbouring Haryana.

The situation worsened in Phase-2 and sectors 60 and 62 of Noida, where protesting workers clashed with police.(HT photo by Sunil Ghosh)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The situation worsened in Phase-2 and sectors 60 and 62 of Noida, where protesting workers clashed with police. Vehicles were set on fire and stones were hurled after a female worker was allegedly hit during police action, earlier HT reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Friday, April 10, as well, thousands of workers employed in Noida's Phase-2 staged protests and pelted stones at the police, prompting authorities to deploy heavy force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, April 10, as well, thousands of workers employed in Noida's Phase-2 staged protests and pelted stones at the police, prompting authorities to deploy heavy force. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Workers have been demonstrating for the past four to five days, demanding a wage revision that they say is long overdue and should be in line with labour laws. Haryana’s wage revision {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Workers have been demonstrating for the past four to five days, demanding a wage revision that they say is long overdue and should be in line with labour laws. Haryana’s wage revision {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Protests in Noida have escalated after the Haryana government, led by Nayab Singh Saini, announced a 35% increase in minimum wages across all categories of workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protests in Noida have escalated after the Haryana government, led by Nayab Singh Saini, announced a 35% increase in minimum wages across all categories of workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the revised structure:

Minimum wage for unskilled workers was raised from ₹ 11,274 to ₹ 15,220 per month

11,274 to 15,220 per month Semi-skilled workers saw an increase from ₹ 12,430.18 to ₹ 16,780.74

12,430.18 to 16,780.74 Skilled and highly skilled workers also received a 35% hike

Several workers involved in the protests in Noida say the disparity in wages has become difficult to justify, especially when employees in neighbouring Haryana are now earning more. They also allege that their employers are not adhering to the minimum wage norms prescribed by the central government, NDTV reported.

Delhi police on alert

Amid the protests by factory workers in Noida, the Delhi Police has also been put on high alert, PTI reported. Officials said that the now-violent protests have prompted authorities to tighten security along key entry points into the national capital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Workers protest over wage hike at Hosiery Complex in Noida

Several teams have been deployed at all commutable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, the news agency reported, citing police sources, adding that the deployment has been made especially at the major border points with UP to prevent the unrest from spilling into the capital.

"Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from Sunil Ghosh)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON