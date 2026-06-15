What we envisioned is now reality, say farmers who gave land for Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport began scheduled commercial operations on Monday, with its first flight from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow landing at 7:55 am. Then, the first inaugural flight from Jewar to Lucknow also took off from the airport, carrying the very villagers who gave land for the facility.

The farmers of Jewar area shows their Boarding pass before boarding in first flight from the Noida International Airport witness a historic moment. (Arvind Yadav HT photos)

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The special delegation of farmers, travelling to Lucknow, will attend a programme where they will meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The first flight that landed at the Noida airport was Indigo 6E-2278, which departed from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow and arrived at Noida International Airport on Monday morning.

Also read | First flight lands at Noida airport in Jewar as commercial operations begin

Regular flight services on the Lucknow-Noida route are scheduled to commence from July 1, 2026, news agency ANI reported.

What farmers said

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{{^usCountry}} The inaugural flight from Noida International Airport carried several families whose ancestral land became part of the airport's first phase, giving them an opportunity to witness firsthand the transformation of their former farmland into a major aviation project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inaugural flight from Noida International Airport carried several families whose ancestral land became part of the airport's first phase, giving them an opportunity to witness firsthand the transformation of their former farmland into a major aviation project. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among the passengers was Abrar Khan, who described the journey as an emotional milestone. "We are very delighted and obliged to travel on the first flight from Noida International Airport to Lucknow. What we envisioned is becoming a reality before us today," he told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the passengers was Abrar Khan, who described the journey as an emotional milestone. "We are very delighted and obliged to travel on the first flight from Noida International Airport to Lucknow. What we envisioned is becoming a reality before us today," he told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Khan said the invitation to travel on the inaugural flight came from the chief minister and called it "a matter of honour."

For Hera Rashid, a young resident of a nearby village, the occasion was equally memorable. "We will experience the first flight. It is free for us, and we will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow," she said, describing it as a historic moment.

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A farmer in his mid-60s, who was also among the passengers, said he had given 30 bighas of land for the airport project and was pleased to see the region's development. At the same time, he claimed, "We were also promised a job but are yet to get it."

Another woman travelling on the flight said being chosen for the inaugural journey was a source of pride for the villagers.

Noida airport begins commercial operations

At present, many passengers travelling between Noida and Lucknow either use flights operating through Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi or travel by road.

Officials view the new flight connection as a key development for Uttar Pradesh's aviation sector. It is aimed at improving connectivity between the state's administrative and business hubs.

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(With ANI,PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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