Home / India News / What were these BJP MLAs doing inside Assembly? Samajwadi Party shares video | Watch

What were these BJP MLAs doing inside Assembly? Samajwadi Party shares video | Watch

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:19 PM IST

Sharing two videos, the Samajwadi Party claimed that one BJP MLA was playing video game and the other was ‘having tobacco' inside the Assembly.

Samajwadi Party released two videos of what these two BJP MLAs were doing inside the Assembly.&nbsp;
Samajwadi Party released two videos of what these two BJP MLAs were doing inside the Assembly. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday posted two videos taken inside the Assembly and alleged that the BJP MLAs are tarnishing the dignity of the house by playing games and eating tobacco when the session is on. "These people do not have answers to the issued of the people and turned the Assembly into an entertainment hub," the official handle of the party tweeted condemning the alleged action. "Very despicable and shameful," it said.

Here are the videos that went viral after the Samajwadi Party shared them.

As Samajwadi Party claimed, in the first video, Mahoba MLA Rakesh Goswami can be seen playing a card game with. It is clear from the video that the session was at that time as voices and the sound of clapping can be heard.

In the second video, the Samajwadi Party claimed Jhansi MLA Ravi Sharma was having 'tobacco' sitting inside the assembly. Ravi Sharma was also seen coughing as he was taking out the box of Rajnigandha below his desk.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh bjp viral video samajwadi party + 2 more
uttar pradesh bjp viral video samajwadi party + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out