What's on Vijay's agenda during UK visit: Investment push, diaspora outreach, Silverstone tour

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay left for the United Kingdom on Thursday with a high-level official delegation, embarking on his first overseas trip since assuming office in May.

Vijay is travelling to London via Dubai and is expected to meet members of the Tamil diaspora during his stay in the UK. (X/TNDIPR)

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The week-long visit will focus on attracting foreign investment to the state, strengthening ties with British companies and exploring global motorsports infrastructure, officials said.

Vijay is travelling to London via Dubai and is expected to meet members of the Tamil diaspora during his stay in the UK.

While the state government did not issue an official communication on his departure, officials said he was expected to return to Chennai on September 17, HT earlier reported.

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Vijay to pitch Tamil Nadu as Asia's premier investment hub

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{{^usCountry}} During the visit, Vijay will pitch Tamil Nadu as Asia's premier investment hub and seek foreign direct investment across key growth sectors, the government said, according to a PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the visit, Vijay will pitch Tamil Nadu as Asia's premier investment hub and seek foreign direct investment across key growth sectors, the government said, according to a PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

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The delegation includes Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, member secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) Meghnatha Reddy, and Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Deepak Jacob.

A large number of Vijay's fans and supporters gathered at the airport and waved at the chief minister as he stepped out of his convoy. As he entered the airport, Vijay frequently stopped to make heart-hands emoji at the enthusiastic crowd.

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The visit comes on the heels of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into effect on July 15, 2026.

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Vijay builds on momentum

Tamil Nadu is among the first states to leverage the pact, dispatching its initial export consignment to the UK on the very day the agreement was activated.

State officials noted that the newly established trade framework opens up significant avenues for joint ventures, technology transfers, and export growth - particularly in automobile components, engineering goods, electronics, textiles, leather, and footwear.

"European multinationals have already proposed investment projects valued at approximately ₹8,491 crore, expected to create nearly 5,690 jobs in Tamil Nadu," the official release said, citing growing international investor confidence.

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Building on the momentum of the recently concluded Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave 2026, where the state signed MoUs exceeding ₹1 lakh crore within 100 days of the new administration taking office, the UK tour aims to expand operations for existing British corporations while securing fresh commitments for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), electric vehicle manufacturing, and advanced engineering.

A key highlight of the chief minister's itinerary is an inspection tour of the world-renowned Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit in Northamptonshire.

Following his recent announcement in the Legislative Assembly under Rule 110 to establish a world-class Motor Sports City in Tamil Nadu, Vijay and sports department officials will study Silverstone's circuit design, commercial operations, and safety standards firsthand.

The study visit aims to explore strategic partnerships for sports tourism and specialised automotive research within the state.

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